ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK

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Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2026.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Eveready®, Armor All®, Rayovac®, STP®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, Lexol®, Eagle One®, NEVR-DULL®, Nu Finish®, Son of a Gun®, Scratch Doctor®, Tuff Stuff®, Carnu®, Grand Prix®, Kit®, Tempo® and Centralsul®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

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