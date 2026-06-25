Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

DENVER, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based critical materials company focused on uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and other strategic materials, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 24, 2026.

The seven (7) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ross R. Bhappu 80,251,853 99.19 % 656,016 0.81 % Benjamin Eshleman III 71,695,159 88.61 % 9,212,710 11.39 % Barbara A. Filas 79,360,144 98.09 % 1,547,725 1.91 % Bruce D. Hansen 78,572,958 97.11 % 2,334,911 2.89 % Jaqueline Herrera 79,620,661 98.41 % 1,287,208 1.59 % Dennis L. Higgs 72,001,252 88.99 % 8,906,617 11.01 % Michael H. Stirzaker 80,589,649 99.61 % 318,220 0.39 %

About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is developing three (3) heavy mineral sands projects: the 100% owned Vara Mada Project in Madagascar; the 100% owned Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Limited. Energy Fuels, based near Denver, Colorado, trades its common shares on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com.

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.