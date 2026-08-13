Energy Services of America to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (ESOA), today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Midwest IDEAS Conference

August 26-27

Location: Chicago, IL

The company will present Thursday, August 27th at 10:35am CT with 1x1 meetings throughout the day, The presentation is webcast and can be accessed at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest

Lake Street Capital Markets Big10 Conference

September 10

Location: New York, NY

The company will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Qualified investors interested in attending or scheduling a meeting at either conference should contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] or their Lake Street sales representative.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,400+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation