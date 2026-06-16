EnergyCAP Launches Watts Chat: Instant Answers from the Utility Data that Energy Teams Already Trust

The newest Watts AI capability gives energy, sustainability, facilities, and finance teams the ability to ask anything and get instant answers from the validated utility data inside the EnergyCAP platform

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyCAP®, the leading utility and energy management platform, today announced the launch of Watts Chat, the first generative AI capability built on the Watts AI engine. Watts Chat gives energy, sustainability, facilities, and finance teams natural-language access to their own utility data—delivering fast, accurate answers grounded in the audited, financial-grade data their organizations have relied on for decades.

EnergyCAP Launches Watts Chat

Energy and facilities managers work with some of the most complex operational data in any organization. The challenge is not finding useful data; it is making sense of years of bills, meters, vendors, weather, rates across buildings and projects quickly enough to make time-sensitive, cost-bearing decisions. Watts Chat changes that by allowing utilities teams to ask a question in plain language of their validated data, and get immediate answers: billing summaries, meter data, usage spikes, cost breakdowns, vendor-specific details, or export-ready charts for energy audits, all in seconds.

Unlike generic AI tools, Watts Chat is deeply integrated into each customer's own data. It keeps the data secure and Watts AI gets smarter based on the structure and context already built into EnergyCAP. For large portfolios, that means troubleshooting in seconds instead of hours. For newer energy managers, it means getting to the right answer without multiple clicks. And for experienced practitioners, it means spending more time acting on insights and less time searching for them.

"Energy and utility managers deal with an enormous amount of complexity. Across accounts, meters, bill details, interval data, site info, carbon factors, and more, EnergyCAP has the data to answer almost any question our customers have. EnergyCAP has always provided the best path to that data, and Watts AI and Watts Chat now make this dramatically easier. It combines decades of energy intelligence and customers' own validated data, so teams can spend their time on the work that matters," said Shawn Lankton, CEO, EnergyCAP.

Developed over a year including a six-month beta program, Watts Chat has been validated with customers across multiple industries. The results Watts Chat delivers demonstrate both the breadth and the depth of decision-ready data; customers reported saving dozens of hours each month with Watts, and the highest-rated use cases reflect the daily work of utility teams: comparing usage and cost across portfolios, surfacing details instantly, and quickly answering questions from leadership and other teams.

"For quick internal information, Watts Chat is much faster. It summarizes the data, highlights key takeaways, and helps me think about what to check next. This gives me the starting point I need so I can focus on what the data is telling me," said Michele M., Energy Management Analyst, Miami-Dade County.

Watts Chat is available now to all EnergyCAP customers as part of their existing software license.

Watts Chat is the first of many exciting new capabilities that Watts AI will deliver. EnergyCAP will share additional product enhancements and offerings later this year at the 20th annual conference, Catalyst Converge (September 14–16, 2026).

About EnergyCAP

EnergyCAP is the leading utility and energy management platform, trusted by more than 750 organizations and tracking more than $100 billion in utility bill value annually. EnergyCAP combines four decades of energy management expertise with purpose-built automation and AI to turn complex utility, energy, and emissions data into faster answers, fewer errors, and lower costs. For more information, visit the Watts AI product page.

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SOURCE EnergyCAP