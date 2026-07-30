EngagedMD expands Patient Journey Management Suite, establishing one platform for the entire patient journey

Building on more than a decade of leadership in fertility and urology, EngagedMD introduces a connected suite powered by the Navigate platform and expanded with two new Journey Applications that manage the patient journey end-to-end.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EngagedMD today announced its evolution into a comprehensive Patient Journey Management Suite. Navigate, which initially launched as a standalone product in 2025, becomes the foundational platform of the suite, giving practices one place to design, orchestrate, and optimize every patient journey. Two new Journey Applications, Actions and Questionnaires, join the flagship Learn and Sign Applications, expanding what's possible on the Navigate platform.

To learn more about what this means for healthcare practices, register for EngagedMD's upcoming webinar, Beyond Education: Why Patient Journey Management Matters Now, on August 13, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The announcement builds on more than a decade in which EngagedMD has been the gold standard in patient education and informed consent. Today, the company is trusted by more than 250 partner clinics and 75% of fertility patients across North America and the UK and has powered more than 4 million patient journeys and 17 million signed documents. Through that experience, the company identified a much larger challenge facing specialty care.

Healthcare's shadow coordination layer

"Our customers trusted EngagedMD with patient education and informed consent, and that gave us a front-row seat to a problem the industry has never fully solved," said Jeff Issner, Co-CEO of EngagedMD. "Care teams manage the patient journey through a tangled web of handouts, checklists, spreadsheets, and memory, creating enormous costs in staff time, inefficiency, and patient drop-off. We saw the gap, and we built the platform to solve it."

EngagedMD calls this healthcare's shadow coordination layer: the invisible work that keeps patients progressing. When it breaks down, patients stall, milestones slip, and staff burn out. EngagedMD's Patient Journey Management Suite replaces this fragile approach with a single platform built around three core value pillars:

Improve patient education, activation, and experience

Reduce care team and administrative burden

Convert more patients to care, faster

The Navigate platform and Journey Applications

EngagedMD's Navigate platform orchestrates the entire patient journey, from intake through treatment and beyond. Within Navigate, Journey Applications power the individual interactions that move patients from one milestone to the next, with each Journey Application adding to a connected patient journey rather than operating as a standalone tool. Together, they give practices one system for coordinating every step of care. EngagedMD's Journey Applications include:

Actions: flexible task management that clarifies and accelerates the patient journey

flexible task management that clarifies and accelerates the patient journey Questionnaires: intelligent information, decision, and feedback capture that alleviates manual staff chasing

intelligent information, decision, and feedback capture that alleviates manual staff chasing Learn: customizable patient education that prepares patients for more productive consults

customizable patient education that prepares patients for more productive consults Sign: secure digital signing that mitigates risk and streamlines operations

Early adopters are already seeing meaningful results: fewer drop-offs, faster time to treatment, and less manual work for care teams. At one multi-site fertility practice, patients using Navigate were 20.9% more likely to convert to treatment, while the practice also reduced administrative workload enough to avoid replacing a departing patient care coordinator.

"Navigate keeps our focus where it belongs — on the patient. It provides a standardized framework that aligns our teams around a consistent patient journey while preserving the flexibility to meet each patient's individual needs," said Cara Reymann, CEO of First Fertility, a national network of 50+ fertility clinics. "It has also changed the way we think about the patient experience, encouraging proactive communication and continuous improvement across our organization."

EngagedMD will continue expanding its Patient Journey Management Suite through new Journey Applications, deeper workflow automation, and more partner integrations, all driving toward a single vision: one platform for the entire patient journey.

Learn more

To learn more, visit www.engagedmd.com

About EngagedMD

EngagedMD is a patient journey management solution for specialty care, built for practices managing complex, high-value treatment pathways. It gives organizations one place to design, orchestrate, and optimize patient journeys from start to finish. EngagedMD helps keep patients on track by providing a clear, actionable care plan that automatically guides them to the right next step. Redundant, manual tasks are taken off clinical and administrative teams' plates while providing real-time visibility into patient status and escalation needs. The result is a better patient experience, reduced administrative burden, and more patients converting to treatment faster.

SOURCE EngagedMD