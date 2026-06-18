1,000th T150 turbojet engine produced in 2026 at Destinus' Hengelo facility, marking a propulsion milestone for scalable cruise missile manufacturing.

AMSTERDAM, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinus has reached a significant production milestone, completing its 1,000th T150 turbojet engine in 2026. Developed and manufactured in-house in Europe, the T150 powers the Ruta B1 and Ruta B2 cruise missile family, supporting serial production and operational deployment. The milestone strengthens Europe's ability to produce cruise-class propulsion at an industrial scale.

Engine No. 1000: Destinus reaches industrial-scale turbojet production in Europe Engine No. 1000: Destinus reaches industrial-scale turbojet production in Europe

Propulsion remains a critical bottleneck in scalable cruise missile production. The T150 program directly addresses this constraint with a turbojet engine developed from scratch by Destinus and manufactured on a European production line built for repeatable, qualification-driven output. The engine supports current Ruta output and provides a scalable propulsion base for continued production ramp-up.

"Producing one engine is engineering. Producing a thousand is industrial capability," said Sidney Berndt, Destinus' Chief Manufacturing Officer. "The T150 was built from scratch. The design, tooling, test infrastructure, supply chain and quality control were all developed and are owned by Destinus. What you see here is not a prototype line. It is a European production system that can sustain the production of thousands of missile systems per year."

Destinus' vertically integrated approach to propulsion is central to its industrial model. By controlling engine design and manufacturing in-house, Destinus reduces dependency on external propulsion suppliers, which has historically limited European cruise missile production rates. The T150 production line is designed for continuous ramp-up, supporting both current Ruta output and planned capacity expansion, including through the Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems joint venture.

The production of the 1,000th engine follows Destinus' recent announcement of Ruta B3, a long-range strike system with a range of 2,000 km, powered by the next-generation T220 turbojet engine, also being developed in-house. The T150 and T220 together form a propulsion family designed to power key parts of Destinus' cruise missile portfolio.

A video marking this milestone featuring Destinus Chief Manufacturing Officer Sidney Bernt at the production facility is available at [link].

About Destinus

Destinus builds Europe's capacity to strike, defend, and replenish at scale. We design and manufacture cruise missiles, guided rockets, ballistic systems, and interceptors in Europe for European and allied armed forces. Behind these systems sits a vertically integrated base of propulsion, warheads, autonomy, and critical manufacturing. Destinus turns European engineering into sovereign military capability. Produced across Europe. Owned in Europe. Made for Europe.

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