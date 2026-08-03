ENJOY AI Launches First Americas Open, Expanding International AI and Robotics Education Network

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 18 to 20, the inaugural ENJOY AI 2026 Americas Open was held at the Pan Am Centre in Markham, Ontario, Canada, bringing together hundreds of young innovators from Canada, Mexico, Türkiye, and Ethiopia for robotics competition, hands-on AI and STEM learning, and cross-cultural collaboration.

Sponsored by WhalesBot and jointly organized by ENJOY AI, the Canadian National Robotics Society (CNRS), Kavosh Academy, and Hive5 Academy, the event marked ENJOY AI's first competition in the Americas and a new step in its growing international presence.

Participants, organizers, and guests come together at the ENJOY AI 2026 Americas Open in Markham, Canada.

The event received strong support from the local government. Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti welcomed the competition, saying, "It is an honour for Markham, Canada's high-tech capital, to host ENJOY AI Americas 2026."

During the event, the City of Markham presented ENJOY AI with a certificate of appreciation, recognizing its efforts to advance STEM education and empower young innovators. The recognition acknowledged ENJOY AI's contributions to robotics education while reflecting the event's growing international reach.

On the competition floor, participants programmed, tested, and refined their robots as they worked through a series of challenges. In the process, they applied their robotics knowledge, adapted their solutions, and demonstrated creativity and teamwork, while exchanging ideas with peers from different countries.

Alongside the robotics competition, the AI Tech Sector Stage was held at the same venue, featuring speakers from across the technology and innovation sectors who shared perspectives on AI development and emerging technologies. By bringing youth robotics and industry dialogue together, the event gave participants a broader view of the world of AI and technology beyond the competition floor.

"The competition demonstrated the incredible potential of young innovators when they are given the opportunity to collaborate across borders," said Samia Karimi Dastjerdi, Director of the Canadian National Robotics Society. As AI becomes part of everyday life, ENJOY AI creates a bridge between knowledge and application, giving students opportunities to turn ideas into working solutions through hands-on AI and robotics challenges.

WhalesBot's long-term support for ENJOY AI reflects a broader approach to AI and STEM education: meaningful learning should develop through a continuous learning pathway across ages and stages. By bringing together hardware, software, curriculum, and competition, WhalesBot helps students move from understanding core concepts to applying those concepts through physical AI and robotics. Within this learning ecosystem, competitions are one stage in a longer journey that begins with classroom exploration and continues through hands-on creation, experimentation, and collaboration.

About WhalesBot

WhalesBot Technology, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, provides AI and STEM education solutions for learners aged 3 to 22, with more than 1 million units sold in over 80 countries and regions. WhalesBot also sponsors ENJOY AI, an international STEM and robotics competition built around creative robotics and coding challenges.

SOURCE WhalesBot