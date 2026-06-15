Enliven Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced that it has closed its upsized underwritten public offering of 10,533,334 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,600,000 additional shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $37.50 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,733,333 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $37.499 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of each share of Enliven's common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants were sold by Enliven. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $460.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho also acted as a book-running manager and LifeSci Capital acted as a passive book-running manager for the offering. Baird acted as lead manager and Jones acted as manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR, including a base prospectus, which became automatically effective upon filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 13, 2025, and Enliven has filed with the SEC a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision medicine approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Burlingame, California.

SOURCE Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.