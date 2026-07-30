Ennoble Care Achieves Outstanding Quality Outcomes and Lower Costs for High-Needs Medicare Patients

Ennoble's inaugural Quality and Outcomes Report highlights 25% fewer

hospitalizations in the first year after starting care

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennoble Care, a leading home-based primary, palliative, and hospice care provider, today announced the publication of its 2026 Quality and Outcomes Report. The report highlights reductions in hospitalizations, improved quality of life, and lower costs for a population that is twice as medically complex as the national Medicare average.

Key findings from the 2026 Quality and Outcomes Report include:

Ennoble Care prevents hospitalizations over time.

Ennoble Care patients had 25 percent fewer hospitalizations in year one after enrollment.

Ennoble Care patients had 63 percent fewer hospitalizations in year two after enrollment.

Ennoble Care drives lower costs for frail, homebound patients.

Ennoble Care patients' Medicare hospital spend is approximately $500 per member per month by year two, compared to nearly double that figure for comparable homebound Medicare patients.

Ennoble Care provides high-acuity populations with benchmark-level outcomes.

Ennoble Care patients have an average risk score of approximately 2.2, versus the national Medicare average of 1.0.

29 percent of Ennoble Care patients are dually eligible for Medicaid versus 14 percent nationally.

Despite this higher acuity patient population, 90 percent of Ennoble Care patients maintain blood sugar control (A1c less than 9 percent).

Further, 72 percent of Ennoble Care patients avoid high blood pressure readings, matching national fee-for-service averages.

Ennoble Care results in better hospice experiences at the end of life.

Ennoble Care patients had a median hospice stay of 49 days versus 18 days nationally.

16 percent of Ennoble Care patients enroll in hospice in crisis — within seven days of death — compared with about 25 percent nationally.

In the report, Ennoble Care Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kush Das and Chief Operating Officer Molly Viscardi described seeing the same failure early in their careers from opposite ends of an ambulance ride — Das as an EMS provider bringing frail, elderly patients to the emergency room, and Viscardi meeting those same patients when they arrived at the hospital, first as a rehabilitation facility nursing assistant and later as an ER nurse.

"We ran the same calls again and again from frail older patients, often living alone, going to the emergency room for problems that had been building for weeks. By the time the ambulance arrived, the window for a better answer had closed," said Das. "Ennoble Care was built to be present before the crisis."

"I met those same patients on the other side of that ambulance ride, admitting people who needed a home visit, not a lengthy hospital stay," said Viscardi. "Our clinicians are in patients' homes many times a year and sometimes multiple times a month. That proximity, combined with care coordination, remote monitoring, and a team that follows patients across primary care, palliative care, and hospice, is how we catch problems while they're still manageable."

"Our mission is to provide individualized care that goes beyond medical treatment," added Das. "We pride ourselves in being a support system for our patients and their loved ones during a vulnerable time in their lives."

Ennoble Care's model centers on multidisciplinary, home-based primary care, chronic condition management, palliative care, hospice, behavioral health, remote monitoring, and family support. Those outcomes are enabled by Ennoble's proprietary electronic health records system, the first EHR specifically designed to serve at-home care primary and palliative care providers. Further, Ennoble is different because of its patient-first mindset: clinicians provide hours of one-on-one attention per patient every month, averaging eight care touchpoints per patient per month across providers, social workers, and care managers.

For more information or to access the full 2026 Quality and Outcomes Report, visit ennoblecare.com.

About Ennoble Care

Ennoble Care is a home-based primary, palliative, and hospice care provider serving high-need Medicare patients across 15 states. Through its proprietary electronic health record platform and value-based care model, the company delivers coordinated, multidisciplinary care each year to approximately 50,000 patients where they live. Independently founded and led by clinicians and entrepreneurs, Ennoble Care is focused on improving outcomes and expanding access for the nation's most medically complex seniors.

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SOURCE Ennoble Care