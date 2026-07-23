Enova Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Originations rose 27% and total company revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share of $4.00 increased 40% and adjusted earnings per share 1 of $4.31 rose 33% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

of $4.31 rose 33% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Credit performance remained strong, with the consolidated net charge-off ratio decreasing to 7.3% and the net revenue margin improving to 61%.

Sequential stability in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio and fair value premium reflect a continued stable credit performance and outlook.

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $929 million at June 30.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Healthy originations growth and strong credit performance drove our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of 30% or more," said Steve Cunningham, Enova's CEO. "We are excited to build upon our proven capabilities with the planned acquisition of Grasshopper Bank. We remain in a constructive dialogue with regulators as they continue their application review process, and we look forward to closing later this year to begin immediately delivering on the significant transaction synergies."

Second Quarter 2026 Summary

Total revenue of $929 million increased 22% from $764 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net revenue margin of 61% compared to 58% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $105 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, increased 38% from $76 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $256 million increased 26% from $203 million in the second quarter of 2025.

of $256 million increased 26% from $203 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings per share 1 of $4.31 increased 33% from $3.23 in the second quarter of 2025.

of $4.31 increased 33% from $3.23 in the second quarter of 2025. Total company combined loans and finance receivables 1 increased 28% from the end of the second quarter of 2025 to a record $5.5 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter.

increased 28% from the end of the second quarter of 2025 to a record $5.5 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter. Repurchased $19 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

"Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line and reflect the strength of our talented team, diversified product offerings, scalable operating model and world-class risk management capabilities," said Scott Cornelis, CFO of Enova. "Based on what we are seeing today we're raising our outlook for the year and we remain focused on continuing to generate sustainable and profitable growth while delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value and on our mission of helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit."

_________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 23rd. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 30, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-855-669-9658 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 9822269.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $72 billion in loans and financing to more than 15 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed transaction with Grasshopper, Enova filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-292287) (the "registration statement"), which contains a proxy statement of Grasshopper and a prospectus of Enova (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), and Enova may file with the SEC other relevant documents regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BY ENOVA, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ENOVA, GRASSHOPPER AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. A definitive copy of the proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to stockholders of Grasshopper on or about December 31, 2025. Investors and security holders are able to obtain the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Enova, free of charge from Enova or from the SEC's website. The documents filed by Enova with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Enova's website, at https://ir.enova.com/sec-filings, or by requesting them by mail at Enova International, Inc., Attention: General Counsel, 175 West Jackson Blvd., Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60604.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of Enova or Grasshopper. However, Enova, Grasshopper and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Grasshopper in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about Enova's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed by Enova with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Enova or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction by Enova of Grasshopper, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,





2026



2025



2025

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,226



$ 55,560



$ 71,709

Restricted cash



342,986





323,883





336,154

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



6,172,764





4,773,315





5,471,544

Income taxes receivable



32,045





35,586





40,901

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



81,225





78,045





80,870

Property and equipment, net



140,251





127,686





132,566

Operating lease right-of-use assets



15,352





17,781





16,549

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



2,151





6,923





3,660

Other assets



33,907





26,699





35,204

Total assets

$ 7,222,182



$ 5,724,753



$ 6,468,432

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 334,882



$ 257,509



$ 305,849

Operating lease liabilities



31,554





32,654





32,041

Deferred tax liabilities, net



344,742





242,421





295,437

Long-term debt



5,013,901





3,963,514





4,498,381

Total liabilities



5,725,079





4,496,098





5,131,708

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 47,989,998, 47,176,544 and 47,441,228 shares issued and 24,885,756, 25,070,028 and 24,715,608 outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



390,645





346,926





370,078

Retained earnings



2,202,300





1,846,848





2,006,143

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,475)





(8,853)





(9,500)

Treasury stock, at cost (23,104,242, 22,106,516 and 22,725,620 shares as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively)



(1,089,367)





(956,266)





(1,029,997)

Total stockholders' equity



1,497,103





1,228,655





1,336,724

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,222,182



$ 5,724,753



$ 6,468,432



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue

$ 928,927



$ 764,043



$ 1,804,069



$ 1,509,584

Change in Fair Value



(360,861)





(322,585)





(707,044)





(641,944)

Net Revenue



568,066





441,458





1,097,025





867,640

Operating Expenses































Marketing



203,557





142,848





392,972





282,139

Operations and technology



74,864





63,648





150,615





126,110

General and administrative



44,080





40,508





91,858





82,972

Depreciation and amortization



8,418





10,348





17,327





20,409

Total Operating Expenses



330,919





257,352





652,772





511,630

Income from Operations



237,147





184,106





444,253





356,010

Interest expense, net



(97,818)





(82,781)





(191,864)





(163,325)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



440





134





(56)





(318)

Equity method investment income



338





613





639





733

Other nonoperating expenses



—





(1,019)





—





(1,019)

Income before Income Taxes



140,107





101,053





252,972





192,081

Provision for income taxes



35,049





24,904





56,815





42,987

Net income

$ 105,058



$ 76,149



$ 196,157



$ 149,094

Earnings Per Share































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 4.22



$ 3.01



$ 7.88



$ 5.85

Diluted

$ 4.00



$ 2.86



$ 7.45



$ 5.51

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



24,882





25,297





24,878





25,486

Diluted



26,274





26,646





26,343





27,062



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,018,574



$ 838,508

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,387,973)





(1,013,727)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(23,365)





(24,099)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,411,338)





(1,037,826)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



450,410





255,953

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(297)





140

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



57,349





56,775

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



407,863





322,668

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 465,212



$ 379,443



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable

balances for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. Three Months Ended June 30,

2026



2025



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 5,351,091



$ 4,141,113



$ 1,209,978

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



19,388





16,762





2,626

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 5,370,479



$ 4,157,875



$ 1,212,604

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 6,172,764



$ 4,773,315



$ 1,399,449

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



27,631





23,777





3,854

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 6,200,395



$ 4,797,092



$ 1,403,303

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.5 %



115.4 %



0.1 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 5,524,210



$ 4,298,675



$ 1,225,535

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



23,031





20,014





3,017

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 5,547,241



$ 4,318,689



$ 1,228,552

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 5,379,753



$ 4,201,674



$ 1,178,079

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



20,015





18,495





1,520

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 5,399,768



$ 4,220,169



$ 1,179,599

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance

receivable balance



43.1 %



44.2 %



(1.1) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance



56.9 %



55.8 %



1.1 %

























Revenue

$ 916,689



$ 754,577



$ 162,112

Change in fair value



(358,786)





(320,556)





(38,230)

Net revenue

$ 557,903



$ 434,021



$ 123,882

Net revenue margin



60.9 %



57.5 %



3.4 %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 2,294,329



$ 1,803,049



$ 491,280



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 415,321



$ 305,583



$ 109,738

>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable

balance(c)



7.5 %



7.1 %



0.4 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 392,081



$ 342,880



$ 49,201

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance(d)



7.3 %



8.1 %



(0.8) %

_______________________________ (a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Earnings Measures



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income

$ 105,058



$ 76,149



$ 196,157



$ 149,094

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



1,482





—





4,132





—

Equity method investment income



(338)





(613)





(639)





(733)

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



—





1,019





—





1,019

Intangible asset amortization



259





2,013





1,509





4,027

Stock-based compensation expense



8,747





8,106





17,456





16,042

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(440)





(134)





56





318

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,501)





(488)





(3,472)





(2,976)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 113,267



$ 86,052



$ 215,199



$ 166,791



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 4.00



$ 2.86



$ 7.45



$ 5.51



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 4.31



$ 3.23



$ 8.17



$ 6.16















Adjusted EBITDA















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income

$ 105,058



$ 76,149



$ 196,157



$ 149,094

Depreciation and amortization expenses



8,418





10,348





17,327





20,409

Interest expense, net



97,818





82,781





191,864





163,325

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(440)





(134)





56





318

Provision for income taxes



35,049





24,904





56,815





42,987

Stock-based compensation expense



8,747





8,106





17,456





16,042

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



1,482





—





4,132





—

Equity method investment income



(338)





(613)





(639)





(733)

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



—





1,019





—





1,019



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 255,794



$ 202,560



$ 483,168



$ 392,461



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 928,927



$ 764,043



$ 1,804,069



$ 1,509,584

Adjusted EBITDA



255,794





202,560





483,168





392,461

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



27.5 %



26.5 %



26.8 %



26.0 %

_______________________________ (a) In the first and second quarters of 2026, the Company recorded $2.7 million ($2.0 million net of tax) and $1.5 million ($1.1 million net of tax), respectively, of costs related to the announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank. (b) In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.