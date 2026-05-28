Enquire Names Barry Hurewitz as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Wall Street research and analytics executive to lead next phase of AI-powered growth and product innovation

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enquire, the AI-enabled investment research platform with an embedded expert network, today announced the appointment of Barry Hurewitz as Chief Executive Officer.

Hurewitz, who joined Enquire as President in June 2025, succeeds founder Cenk Sidar, who is stepping down after leading the company through a period of significant growth, product expansion, and AI innovation.

A 35-year veteran of financial intelligence, analytics, and research innovation, Hurewitz previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Research at UBS and founded UBS Evidence Lab, one of Wall Street's earliest and most successful alternative data and insights platforms. Prior to UBS, Hurewitz was Chief Operating Officer of Investment Research at Morgan Stanley, where he founded and led AlphaWise, as well as founded and organized the consortium behind Visible Alpha, which was acquired by S&P Global in 2024. Across leadership roles at UBS, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey, Hurewitz has built and scaled research organizations serving institutional investors and global enterprises.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for institutional research. Public-equity investors, private-equity firms, investment banks, consultants, credit investors, corporate development teams, and strategy leaders are under increasing pressure to move faster, understand markets more deeply, and form differentiated views in increasingly crowded information environments. Under Hurewitz's leadership, Enquire will accelerate the expansion of its AI-powered research infrastructure, deepen enterprise adoption, and develop new scalable solutions for investment professionals, corporate strategy teams, and research organizations navigating increasingly complex markets.

"Enquire has reached an important inflection point," said Cenk Sidar, Founder of Enquire. "We built the company around the idea that the future of research combines human expertise with AI-driven intelligence at scale. With the launch of our AI-led interview capabilities and growing enterprise demand, now is the right time for a leader with Barry's experience building world-class research platforms to guide the company through its next phase of growth. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited about where Barry will take Enquire next."

Unlike platforms primarily organized around searching existing documents, transcripts, filings, and historical expert calls, Enquire is designed as an active knowledge base. The company's platform combines expert networks, AI workflows, and institutional knowledge systems into a scalable research operating environment used by hedge funds, private equity firms, investment banks, corporate development teams, investor relations departments, consultants, and credit research organizations. Clients include Capital Group, General Atlantic, American Airlines, Neuberger Berman, UBS, Jefferies, Microsoft, ZS Associates, EY, and Teneo.

The company is creating a new category of compounding research: a platform that thinks like an analyst, scales like software, and gets smarter with every interaction. Enquire combines an AI-powered Research Center, curated expert network and AI-moderated interviews to help clients move beyond static content search and toward active research generation.

Enquire's offerings include:

Research Center , which generates institutional-quality analysis on companies, industries, themes, and markets, built on proprietary analysis modules across core domains of investor knowledge.

, which generates institutional-quality analysis on companies, industries, themes, and markets, built on proprietary analysis modules across core domains of investor knowledge. AI-Led Interview Engine , one of the first AI-moderated expert interview platforms designed to replicate the flow and depth of analyst-led conversations. The system allows clients to deploy customized interview guides through an AI moderator capable of conducting expert interviews at scale while eliminating scheduling friction and dramatically increasing research output.

, one of the first AI-moderated expert interview platforms designed to replicate the flow and depth of analyst-led conversations. The system allows clients to deploy customized interview guides through an AI moderator capable of conducting expert interviews at scale while eliminating scheduling friction and dramatically increasing research output. Ask Experts Q&A Engine, which automatically matches clients with vetted experts who provide strategic insights for rapid validation and signal generation.

"Barry brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational leadership, and deep understanding of how workflows across public and private markets are evolving," said Todd Benson, Enquire advisor and former co-head of Citi Private Equity. "He has spent decades building trusted research and analytics organizations for the global investment community, and we believe he is uniquely positioned to scale Enquire's platform, expand its client impact, and define the next generation of AI-powered research."

Enquire's strategic roadmap focuses on making AI-led interviews and research workflows increasingly intelligent, adaptive, and self-learning. The company is building systems capable of conducting dynamic expert interviews, synthesizing multiple market perspectives, and continuously improving analytical outputs across use cases.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how research is produced and consumed," said Barry Hurewitz, Chief Executive Officer of Enquire. "But the future is not about replacing human insight, it's about scaling it intelligently. Enquire has built a powerful foundation that combines expert intelligence, AI moderation, and institutional knowledge in a way the market has not seen before. We have an opportunity to create the operating system for modern research organizations, helping clients move faster, generate differentiated insights, and build scalable intelligence capabilities across their businesses."

The CEO transition follows a period of significant growth for Enquire, including expanded enterprise adoption, new product launches, and continued investment in AI-powered research infrastructure.

About Enquire

Enquire is an AI-enabled investment research platform with an embedded expert network, built to expand the research capabilities of professional investors by working the way they do. Enquire analyzes public information like an experienced investor and conducts AI-led expert interviews to deliver the private, primary insights investors typically build through their own calls. Both capabilities are grounded in a common architecture of investment frameworks and analytical recipes that mirror how knowledgeable investors actually think, structure problems, and pursue answers. Learn more at www.enquire.ai.

SOURCE Enquire