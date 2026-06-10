ENT Partners Expands Chicago Footprint with Opening of Chicago ENT Northwest at Resurrection Medical Center

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in Ear, Nose, Throat and Sleep Medicine, announced today the opening of Chicago ENT Northwest, a new clinic location on the campus of Resurrection Medical Center on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The new office represents the sixth location for Chicago ENT, one of ENT Partners' flagship practices, and expands access to comprehensive ENT and sleep medicine services for patients throughout Chicago and the surrounding communities.

Chicago ENT Northwest will provide diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of ear, nose, throat, head, and neck conditions, including sinus disease, sleep disorders, thyroid disorders, pediatric ENT conditions, and advanced medical and surgical ENT care.

"Chicago ENT has built a reputation for providing exceptional patient care and clinical excellence throughout the Chicagoland area," said Michael Friedman, MD, Medical Director of Chicago ENT. "The opening of Chicago ENT Northwest allows us to better serve patients on the Northwest Side by providing convenient access to comprehensive specialty care closer to home. We are excited to continue expanding our services and strengthening our partnerships within the community."

The new clinic further supports Chicago ENT's mission of delivering coordinated, multidisciplinary care through a team of board-certified otolaryngologists, advanced practice providers, and support staff dedicated to improving patient outcomes and access to care.

"We continue to invest in the growth of Chicago ENT and expand access to high-quality specialty care throughout the Chicagoland market," stated ENT Partners CEO Jim Feinstein. "The opening of Chicago ENT Northwest is an important milestone for both Chicago ENT and ENT Partners. We remain committed to supporting physician-led practices, enhancing patient access, and delivering exceptional clinical care through strategic growth initiatives and strong community partnerships."

Hospital leadership also welcomed the addition of Chicago ENT Northwest to the Resurrection Medical Center campus.

"We are pleased to welcome Chicago ENT Northwest to Resurrection Medical Center," said Tina Vinson, MD Chief Medical Officer of Resurrection Medical Center. "Chicago ENT will enhance specialty services available to our patients and community by providing convenient outpatient access to leading ENT physicians and comprehensive sleep medicine services. We look forward to working together to improve healthcare outcomes for the communities we serve."

Chicago ENT Northwest is now accepting new patients and referrals.

For more information about Chicago ENT Northwest, including appointment scheduling and referral information, visit ChicagoENT.com.

About Chicago ENT

Chicago ENT is one of the Midwest's premier otolaryngology practices, providing comprehensive care for disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck. With six locations throughout the Chicagoland area, Chicago ENT offers advanced medical and surgical ENT care, hearing healthcare, and sleep medicine services through a multidisciplinary team dedicated to delivering exceptional patient outcomes.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners is committed to helping physicians provide comprehensive ENT patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operational challenges. ENT Partners supports physician practices of every size through a broad range of management and consulting services. ENT Partners affiliated practices serve patients across the Midwest and East Coast through a growing network of locations dedicated to excellence in otolaryngology and sleep medicine.

If interested in learning more about a partnership with ENT Partners, contact Jim Feinstein at [email protected].

SOURCE ENT Partners