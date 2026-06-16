ENTER THE DOHYO! SUMO CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE TO BRING PROFESSIONAL SUMO TO U.S. ARENAS IN 2026

A new professional sports league built around authentic competition, global athletes and recurring live events

Sumo Championship League (SCL) will launch live professional league events beginning in fall 2026 across major U.S. markets

will launch live professional league events beginning in fall 2026 across major U.S. markets League events will feature authentic sumo competition, season-long rankings and championship competition

SCL to feature elite heavyweight athletes from around the world, including accomplished sumo competitors and crossover athletes

from around the world, including accomplished sumo competitors and crossover athletes League to deliver live-event spectacle and a family-friendly experience

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Championship League (SCL) today officially announced the launch of a new professional sumo league built for sports fans, newcomers to the sport, and families across the United States and around the world. The league aims to establish professional sumo as a recurring arena sport and media sports property in America while introducing a centuries-old tradition to new audiences.

Combining one of the world's oldest sports traditions with a modern professional league structure, SCL is creating a new stage for Ancient Gladiators. Modern Legends.

Beginning in fall 2026, SCL plans to stage live league events in major U.S. markets featuring elite heavyweight athletes competing in authentic, unscripted sumo competition. Built around season-long rankings, wrestlers will compete throughout the year for standings, prize money and championship positioning, culminating in a final championship event featuring the league's top-ranked competitors.

A MODERN PROFESSIONAL SUMO LEAGUE FOR ALL AUDIENCES

"Sumo is one of the world's oldest and most recognizable sports, with organized competition and passionate fans across the globe," said Stuart Snyder, Chairman and CEO, Sumo Championship League. "What it has never had is a modern professional league structure designed to introduce the sport to broader audiences outside Japan. We believe there is an opportunity to build a sustainable sports property around authentic competition, elite athletes and a live-event experience that respects the heritage of sumo while making the sport more accessible to modern audiences."

In sumo, wrestlers compete one-on-one inside a ring, known as the dohyō, with the objective of forcing their opponent out of the ring or causing any part of their body other than the soles of their feet to touch the ground. Matches can be decided in seconds or evolve into dramatic battles of strength, leverage and endurance, creating a viewing experience that is both intense and easy for new fans to follow.

SCL is designed as a touring professional sports league featuring recurring live events, season-long rankings and championship competition. Wrestlers will compete individually throughout the season, earning points and championship positioning based on performance. Every event contributes to season-long standings, rivalries and qualification for the league championship.

Beyond competition, the league is focused on creating a welcoming, family-friendly live-event experience that blends the energy of a modern sporting event with the authenticity of sumo. Fans can expect dramatic athlete introductions, season-defining matchups, emerging rivalries and the raw intensity of the dohyō, all presented through an arena experience designed to engage both dedicated sports fans and first-time spectators.

LEADERSHIP AND LONG-TERM VISION

SCL was founded by veteran sports and entertainment executives Stuart Snyder and Toper Taylor, whose combined experience spans live events, television, sports media and audience development.

Snyder previously served as president and COO of WWE and Feld Entertainment, overseeing thousands of live events worldwide and president and COO of Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media division, leading Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang to more than $1 billion in annual revenue and 26 Emmy Awards. Taylor is a multiple Emmy Award-winning producer and former William Morris Agency talent agent who has produced or overseen more than 15,000 television episodes and held executive leadership roles at Nelvana, Cookie Jar Entertainment and Network of One/Spotter.

The company has secured an initial funding round to support the league's launch and long-term growth strategy, with a current valuation of $25 million. SCL plans to generate revenue through live events, sponsorships, media rights, merchandise, licensing and future international expansion opportunities.

GLOBAL ATHLETES AND RECRUITMENT

Recruitment conversations are already underway globally, both within the existing sumo community and among athletes from related sports and competitive disciplines. SCL also plans to continue expanding athlete outreach and talent identification efforts ahead of its inaugural season.

The league plans to recruit internationally across multiple athletic backgrounds, including accomplished sumo competitors, former professional football players, wrestlers, strongmen and other heavyweight athletes with the explosiveness, leverage, agility and discipline required to compete in professional sumo. SCL intends to assemble a roster of athletes whose journeys, personalities and rivalries will help define the future of the sport.

"There are talented sumo athletes competing all over the world today, but there has never been a professional league structure designed to bring them together under one banner," said Toper Taylor, COO, Sumo Championship League. "Our goal is to create a platform where athletes can compete at the highest level, build their profiles, develop rivalries and help introduce the sport to entirely new audiences."

BECOME PART OF THE NEXT ERA OF PROFESSIONAL SUMO

With amateur sumo competitions already organized in more than 85 countries worldwide and audience demand for live sports experiences continuing to grow, SCL is inviting athletes, sponsors and venue partners to become part of the league's founding chapter and help establish the next era of professional sumo.

Athletes: Ready to compete at the highest level? Enter the dohyō.

Ready to compete at the highest level? Enter the dohyō. Sponsors: Interested in aligning your brand with a first-of-its-kind sports property?

Interested in aligning your brand with a first-of-its-kind sports property? Arenas & Venues: Interested in bringing professional sumo to your city?

To learn more about SCL, explore partnership opportunities, inquire about hosting an event, or express interest in competing, visit www.sumochampionshipleague.com.

ABOUT SUMO CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE

Sumo Championship League (SCL) is building a modern professional sumo league for audiences in the United States and around the world. Combining authentic competition, elite heavyweight athletes, live-event spectacle, and a modern sports experience, SCL plans to bring league events to arenas across America beginning in fall 2026. Built on a foundation of respect for sumo's heritage and authentic competition, SCL is designed first as a touring professional sports league featuring season-long rankings, a touring season schedule, and championship competition, with a long-term vision to establish professional sumo as a sustainable global sports and entertainment property.

SOURCE Sumo Championship League (SCL)