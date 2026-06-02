Entergy to host its 2026 Investor Day on June 9

NEW ORLEANS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will host its 2026 Investor Day on Tuesday, June 9. Chair and Chief Executive Officer Drew Marsh and members of Entergy's executive team will discuss the company's long-term growth expectations and its strategy to meet customers' needs.

Presentation materials will be posted to Entergy's investor relations website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations prior to market open on this day. A live audio webcast will be available at the same link beginning at 1 p.m. ET. A replay of the audio webcast will be available following the event by accessing the link listed above.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

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SOURCE Entergy Corporation