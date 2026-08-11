Entertainment Partners and NYU Tisch School of the Arts Launch Five-Year Collaboration Focused on Production Training and Industry Access

Agreement brings professional training, industry-leading Movie Magic tools, and scholarship support to one of the world's leading film schools

BURBANK, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Partners, a global leader in entertainment payroll, production management and production finance solutions for over 50 years, today announced a new five-year collaboration with NYU Tisch School of the Arts, one of the world's premier institutions for film, media and performing arts education. The collaboration is designed to equip students with real-world production management skills, professional tools and expanded access to industry education and career resources.

The agreement integrates Entertainment Partners' industry-leading Movie Magic Budgeting and Movie Magic Scheduling subscriptions and access to EP's Academy training courses into NYU Tisch School of the Arts Master of Arts Media Producing program curriculum, alongside a dedicated annual scholarship fund to expand access to the school's programs. Together, these resources are designed to strengthen the students' production management skills and better prepare them for today's production environment.

At a time when the entertainment industry is placing renewed emphasis on cost efficiency and planning, the collaboration reflects the growing importance of equipping students with the tools and workflows used across professional film and television productions.

"Production management is not a nice-to-have skill, it's foundational to how productions get made," said Markham L. Goldstein, Entertainment Partners President & CEO. "NYU Tisch is training some of the most promising filmmakers in the world, and through this partnership, we're bringing the same tools and training used across the industry directly into the classroom. Our goal is to be a truly valuable partner, not just to institutions, but to the future workforce of the industry."

In addition to curriculum support, the collaboration includes up to two joint events annually, such as panels, webinars or educational programs featuring EP and NYU Tisch faculty and industry professionals. The collaboration will also support joint research and editorial projects, creating opportunities for thought leadership around production education and industry best practices. Media Producing program students will also gain access to The Production Lot, the global production community platform designed to support filmmakers at every stage of their careers by connecting education, professional development and industry engagement.

This agreement is part of Entertainment Partners' broader global academic partnership program, which collaborates with leading film and arts schools to support education, growth, training and access across the entertainment industry. Current academic partners include the University of Southern California (U.S.), the London Film School and National Film and Television School (UK), and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (Australia), reinforcing EP's commitment to developing production talent worldwide.

"Education, training and access are foundational to a healthy, inclusive industry," said Goldstein. "By working with institutions like NYU Tisch, we're investing in storytellers everywhere, and helping to ensure the next generation is ready for the realities of modern production."

About Entertainment Partners

Entertainment Partners (EP) has been a trusted partner to the entertainment industry for 50 years, helping clients produce great content, choose the best production locations, manage and track expenses, and pay crew and talent. EP delivers integrated, cloud-based solutions to support every phase of production. Its team of experts provides industry-leading insights on global and domestic incentives, workers' compensation, health care, regulatory compliance and labor issues. The company also brings together background casting and digital production technology through the Casting Portal (the leading SaaS-based platform transforming how background actors are found, hired, managed and paid) and the iconic Central Casting, creating the background of Hollywood for 100 years.

About NYU Tisch School of the Arts

For over 60 years, NYU Tisch School of the Arts has drawn on the vast artistic and cultural resources of New York City and New York University to create an extraordinary training ground for students shaping the future of the field. Centering bold and risk-taking professional development, Tisch invests in the next generation of artists through rigorous and innovative inquiry while offering the liberal arts education of a premier global university with campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai and 13 academic centers around the world. Learn more at tisch.nyu.edu.

SOURCE Entertainment Partners