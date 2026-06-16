Entrada Awarded 2026 Databricks Genie Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

Entrada recognized for helping enterprises close the context gap, bringing Databricks Genie into production with trusted, governed data.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks Data + AI Summit -- Entrada, a Databricks-focused data and AI consulting firm, today announced it has been named the 2026 Databricks Genie Partner of the Year at the 2026 Data + AI Summit. The award recognizes Entrada's work deploying Databricks Genie at scale, enabling business teams to interact with trusted data through natural language and get accurate, analytical answers in seconds rather than days.

Working in partnership with Databricks, Entrada helps some of the world's largest enterprises move beyond AI pilots by designing production-ready Genie experiences across complex data environments where trust, governance, scalability, and business adoption are critical.

Entrada has delivered Genie deployments across high-value business functions including store operations, procurement analytics, executive reporting, supply chain, finance, customer experience, and governed self-service analytics. Recent work includes:

Global life sciences organization: A medical research platform on Databricks ingesting multimodal data, including DICOM imaging, clinical notes, and lab results, with 10x larger file-ingestion limits and conversational cohort discovery built on Databricks Genie. Built for scale to support thousands of queries per minute, accelerating disease-progression research across governed, auditable data.

A medical research platform on Databricks ingesting multimodal data, including DICOM imaging, clinical notes, and lab results, with 10x larger file-ingestion limits and conversational cohort discovery built on Databricks Genie. Built for scale to support thousands of queries per minute, accelerating disease-progression research across governed, auditable data. Global consumer packaged goods company: Conversational procurement analytics moved from executive concept to production in weeks, surfacing $2.4 million in annual optimization opportunities.

Conversational procurement analytics moved from executive concept to production in weeks, surfacing $2.4 million in annual optimization opportunities. Major telecommunications and media company: 19 executive-level Genie Spaces deployed across multiple business units in 10 weeks, while reducing uncontrolled SQL warehouse spend by 30%.

"As capable as the models are today, the hard part of enterprise AI remains context, the trusted, governed business data that lets AI deliver accurate answers in production," said Trey Roldan, CEO of Entrada. "That's exactly where Entrada operates. Genie is changing how business teams interact with data, and this recognition validates our role in helping customers put that capability to work at scale."

"The most successful organizations today are those that can turn raw data into real business impact. Entrada, our 2026 Genie Partner of the Year, stands out in helping customers make that leap," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "Their ability to execute complex transformations on the Databricks platform helps our joint customers move faster and put AI to work in meaningful, measurable ways."

Getting context and governed data into AI agents remains one of the hardest problems in the enterprise. Entrada is focused squarely on closing that gap by combining Databricks-native technical expertise with a practical focus on adoption, scalability, and measurable business value.

To learn more about Entrada's work with Databricks, visit www.entrada.ai, or visit Entrada at Booth #617 at Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 15–18.

About Entrada

Entrada is a global Databricks-focused consulting and implementation partner backed by Databricks Ventures. Entrada helps enterprises modernize data platforms, operationalize AI, and turn trusted data into business outcomes using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. With expertise across AI, analytics, and industry-centric solutions, Entrada simplifies complex data and AI challenges and supports end-to-end transformations from strategy through production deployment. Learn more at https://www.entrada.ai/.

SOURCE Entrada AI, Inc.