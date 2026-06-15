ENVALIOR'S LATEST SUSTAINABILITY REPORT REFLECTS STRONG PROGRESS ACROSS 2025

Building on the roadmap laid out in the 2024 edition, Envalior's second Sustainability Report details the sustainability progress made over the year while supporting further alignment with reporting regulations.





Key achievements include increased renewable electricity usage, full Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) Europe certification across all European sites, and 50% fewer recordable workplace accidents.





The report introduces expanded data coverage, clearer metrics, and further granularity across material topics, reinforcing the company's commitment to credible, decision-useful sustainability reporting.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envalior, a global leader in Sustainable & High-Performance Engineering Materials, today launches its second Sustainability Report, covering calendar year 2025. Reflecting the key role that sustainability plays in the company's strategy, this year's publication demonstrates Envalior's ongoing commitment to monitoring and acting on its sustainability performance, highlighting how targeted initiatives are driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress.

Envalior's 2025 Sustainability Report highlights the company's continued commitment to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance through targeted initiatives that support a more sustainable future. Image: Envalior

"Sustainability is not a separate agenda for us – it is how we run our business and is becoming a key driver of competitiveness and innovation. We see this as an opportunity to differentiate, to strengthen our position, and to build a business that is resilient and future oriented. I am convinced that our ability to combine performance with responsibility will define our long-term success and that we will measure ourselves against clear targets and tangible outcomes," says Calum MacLean, CEO of Envalior.

Helping customers meet their targets with concrete actions and greater product transparency

The 2025 report reflects steady progress across Envalior's three strategic pillars under the Envalior CARES umbrella: Low CArbon, Sustainable REsources, and Social Responsibility. On climate action, Envalior increased its renewable electricity usage, reaching 62% in 2025. The company also made further progress against its climate roadmap goal of a 35% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 compared to 2024. Initiatives supporting this goal include enhanced N 2 O abatement engineering and electrode boiler concepts for heat electrification – alongside ongoing work to improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions across its global activities.

In addition, Envalior reached a milestone in product-level environmental reporting in 2025. The company has made available Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) for a majority of its key materials. The validity of the calculations underpinning the LCAs of Envalior's base polymers has also been reinforced by a recent external critical review from international third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization TÜV SÜD. This approach to product-level transparency delivers a dual benefit from a sustainability perspective. First, it enables the company to effectively identify emissions hotspots across its supply chain, allowing it to multiply its positive impact with targeted measures. Second, it enables Envalior's customers to better quantify the carbon impact of their own products, supporting their sustainability reporting and sustainability strategies.

Delivering on strategic commitments

Many of the policies and initiatives outlined in the 2024 report show further developments in the 2025 edition, demonstrating the value of the report as a benchmark for sustainability progress. Key improvements across the Sustainable Resources and Social Responsibility pillars include:

Continued advancement of the long-term ambition to provide an entire portfolio of bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives by 2030, with circular grades such as Durethan ® M-XB PA6 achieving up to 90% sustainable content

by 2030, with circular grades such as Durethan M-XB PA6 achieving up to 90% sustainable content A broader range of recycled feedstock streams , integrating additional mechanically and chemically recycled inputs such as plastic waste and pyrolysis oil derived from post-consumer tires

, integrating additional mechanically and chemically recycled inputs such as plastic waste and pyrolysis oil derived from post-consumer tires Full OCS Europe certification achieved across all six European sites

achieved across all six European sites Recordable work-related accidents down 50% compared with 2024

compared with 2024 Employee engagement score increased to 78% , up four points year-on-year, with improvements across all engagement dimensions (including collaboration, inclusive culture, and safety and wellbeing)

, up four points year-on-year, with improvements across all engagement dimensions (including collaboration, inclusive culture, and safety and wellbeing) Global Living Wage Policy implemented, reinforcing Envalior's commitment to fair compensation

implemented, reinforcing Envalior's commitment to fair compensation DE&I commitments strengthened through policies, targeted training, and inclusive recruitment practices

More than a report: A roadmap for continuous improvement

Alongside providing transparent disclosures on the company's sustainability performance, the report serves as a roadmap for continuous improvement across all aspects of the Envalior CARES sustainability strategy. This is backed by a systematic approach to measuring sustainability progress, with the 2025 report incorporating expanded data coverage, clearer metrics, and greater transparency on material topics.

These enhancements reinforce the company's commitment to providing customers and partners with credible, decision-useful sustainability reporting, while improving its own readiness for evolving regulatory requirements, such as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This rigorous reporting approach also supports Envalior to further embed sustainability into its decision-making processes, ensuring it can continue to play a role in facilitating the ongoing transition toward sustainability across industries.

Envalior's Sustainability Report 2025 is available on the company's website via the following link. For a concise overview of Envalior's sustainability performance in 2025, the Envalior Sustainability Metrics document is available to download here.

About Envalior

Envalior is a global leader in Sustainable & High-Performance Engineering Materials with annual sales of around €3 billion. The company's broad portfolio includes PA6, PA66, PBT, PA46, PPS, TPC (TPE-E), PET, PA4T, PA410, and Thermoplastic Composites. With a global network of 18 production sites, 12 R&D centers, and more than 4,000 employees, Envalior serves key markets such as Mobility, Electronics & Electrical, and Consumer and Industrial Goods. The company was established in 2023 through the merger of Lanxess Performance Materials and DSM Engineering Materials. For more information, visit www.envalior.com

SOURCE Envalior B.V.