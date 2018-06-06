Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental consulting services industry includes establishments involved in providing advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes prevention of environmental contamination, toxic substances, security consulting, waste management and pollution control.



Description

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for environmental consulting services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The environmental consulting services global market report from The Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, porter's five force model, pestle analysis, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, customer information, key mergers and acqisitions, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints cover the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Porter's five forces model covers the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers and industry competition for the environmental consulting services market.

• PESTEL Analysis covers the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors affecting the environmental consulting services market.

• Market segmentation breaks down the market into sub markets, including site remediation consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence. The historic and forecast growth rates for these segments are also covered in this report. Base year market segmentation is done for the end-user industries.

• The regional and country breakdown section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

• The competitive landscape section gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies in terms of their offerings, growth strategy and financial performance.

• The customer information and operational insights section covers major surveys conducted on the global environmental consulting services market and their implications.

• The report also covers key mergers and acquisitions in the environmental consulting services market. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.



Scope

Markets covered: 1) By Type of Service - Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence. 2) By End User - Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Energy & Utilities, Government & Regulators, Infrastructure & Development, Others

Companies mentioned: AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Arcadis and Environmental Resource Management

Countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Australia, China, India, Japan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data segmentations: Regional and country historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



