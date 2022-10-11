Environmental MEMS Global Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.23%

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental MEMS Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental MEMS market was evaluated at US$1.121 billion for the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.23%, reaching a market size of US$1.500 billion by the year 2027.



Sensing the environment has always been vital. Targeted sensing has become a requirement for individuals and governments as a result of some cataclysmic catastrophes, the potential of human-caused climate change, and the need for more energy sources. By monitoring the weather and other environmental factors, such as agricultural and ecological concerns, MEMS sensors can assist in maintaining and preserving regular life on Earth.

Energy, fluid, equipment, and other systems, as well as the structures themselves, are monitored in factories, facilities, buildings, and residences. Vehicles and accompanying transportation infrastructures, such as roads, bridges, and equipment, should all be considered. Detect potential security and safety issues in structures, factories, airports, and conflict zones, among other places.



The global environmental MEMS market is predicted to increase rapidly over the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of natural disasters around the world, which will aid in the provision of early warning through the use of MEMS sensors, boosting the market growth. The market will benefit from developing new sensor technologies in the coming years. The environmental MEMS market is likely to see considerable growth potential as pollution levels rise year after year due to increased air travel and automobiles, among other factors. The advent of Industry 4.0 and IoT, which generate demand for environmental sensors, adds to this.



Furthermore, the increasing number of governments' attempts to reduce pollution is driving the environmental sensor industry. The rising government initiatives to control pollution levels, increased government funding for monitoring, ongoing installations of environmental monitoring stations, and growing initiatives for the implementation of sustainable industries are some of the crucial factors which drive the global market's growth. For example, In January 2019, the Indian government established a National Clean Air Program worth INR 637 crore to improve India's air quality. However, lack of awareness, budgetary limits to adopting new technology, and regularity models have all been mentioned as barriers to environmental sensing's progress.



With the growing number of cities and people moving to metropolitan regions, natural disaster risks are expanding at an unprecedented rate, and hence the natural calamity warning segment is dominating the market by application. As governments worldwide move toward smart cities, there is a growing desire for solutions that help mitigate the risks associated with natural disasters. MEMS sensor technology is being utilized to sense and monitor several environmental characteristics and is increasingly employed for natural calamity warnings.

Hence this category is expected to grow significantly throughout the projected period. In Tsunami Warning Systems, for instance, the purpose of a MEMS is to continually follow the progress of the sea surface in real-time. This enables a timely and effective warning via the appropriate channels. Other MEMS sensors are also being developed to track temperature and light penetration changes in the water.



During the forecast period, the temperature sensor market is estimated to contribute the most to the market. Temperature is the most commonly used measure for monitoring environmental parameters. The market's major driving forces include the growing acceptance of temperature sensing implements in portable devices, technological advancements in sensors leading to smaller sensors, and increased demand residential & smart city projects.

Segmentation

By Sensor Type

Pressure

Temperature

Chemical

Light

By Application

Agriculture and Farming

Natural Calamity Warning

Marine Environment

Land and Water Environment

Air Environment

Oil and Gas Reserves

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Environmental MEMS Market Analysis, by Sensor Type



6. Environmental MEMS Market Analysis, by Application



7. Environmental MEMS Market Analysis, by Geography



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

STMicroelectronics

MEMS Vision

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Axetris AG

Sensirion AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Silicon Designs, Inc.

Physical Logic AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vz22vj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets