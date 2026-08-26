Envisio Accelerates Public Sector Impact with Strong 2026 Growth

With 22% new revenue growth, company now supports trust-building through effective strategy implementation and transparency for nearly 40 million residents across U.S. and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisio, a strategy and performance management software company, today announced strong annual growth, driven by increased demand among public sector organizations for stronger execution against strategic goals, improved community outcomes and transparency. For the 12 months ended in July, Envisio achieved a 22% increase in revenue, and expanded its reach to nearly 40 million people across the United States and Canada, a 33% year-over-year increase in residents served.

Over the past year, Envisio saw more customers adopt an integrated approach to planning, with nearly two-thirds now managing multiple plans and projects through the platform rather than a single plan, helping connect organization-wide priorities to execution and results.

Amid today's fiscal uncertainty, an outcomes-based strategy helps get critical initiatives funded and implemented. Post this

The company also welcomed new clients of all sizes, reflecting growing demand for more visibility into how government and other public sector organizations translate their plans and budgets into progress and impact. Envisio's software provides a way for these organizations to effectively deliver on their promises and publicly showcase performance and progress — critical elements to bolstering trust in public institutions.

"Strategy by itself has little value if you do not have the tools to support execution and understand if your actions are actually helping to achieve desired outcomes," said Craig Ross, CEO of Envisio. "Amid today's fiscal uncertainty, an outcomes-based strategy helps get critical initiatives funded and implemented. We are fortunate to work with some of the most forward-thinking public institutions — from smaller towns to some of North America's largest cities, counties and higher education institutions — to help them turn their strategic priorities into transparent, measurable progress for their communities."

Envisio has seen customers apply this integrated approach across a wider range of priorities than ever before, including capital improvement projects, housing, and transportation and mobility planning, with public dashboards providing visibility into results.

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Cities, counties, school districts, and other public sector organizations use Envisio to execute plans, measure and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust and transparency with their communities. For more information, visit www.envisio.com.

Contact:

Stacey Hartmann

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SOURCE Envisio