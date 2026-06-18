Envoy Global Releases 11th Annual Immigration Trends Report as Employers Adapt to Rapid Changes in U.S. Immigration Policy

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, Inc., the leading corporate immigration services provider, today released its U.S. Corporate Immigration Trends 2026 Report. Now in its 11th year of production, the report delivers data-driven insights into how more than 500 U.S. employers are navigating an increasingly complex and unpredictable immigration landscape.

The report arrives as the second Trump administration continues to advance sweeping immigration policy changes, including the $100,000 H-1B consular processing fee, a new wage-weighted H-1B cap selection system, expanded travel restrictions and an indefinite pause on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of dozens of countries. These shifts, have continued to reshape how employers plan, budget and structure their immigration programs throughout 2026.

In response, U.S. employers are turning to nearshoring and offshoring at a growing rate, relocating talent to countries with more predictable immigration systems, reassessing sponsorship benefits and increasingly seeking single, full-service providers who can manage global immigration programs under one unified model.

As employers contend with this shifting landscape, Envoy Global's latest report equips them with the data and insights needed to drive smarter, more proactive workforce planning.

"A little over six months into 2026, the immigration landscape already looks markedly different from what employers anticipated a year ago," said Jason Brennan, CEO of Envoy Global.

"Despite this, employers remain committed to global talent, but succeeding in the current environment requires greater adaptability. This report equips leaders with the data and guidance required to make smarter, more resilient workforce decisions."

Key Findings Show That Employers Are:

Losing foreign national talent at a higher rate , with 65% reporting employees left the U.S. due to visa-related issues in the past year, up from 53% in 2025.

, with 65% reporting employees left the U.S. due to visa-related issues in the past year, up from 53% in 2025. Relocating employees abroad more frequently , with 61% reporting they moved staff outside the U.S. due to visa barriers, up sharply from 49% in 2025.

, with 61% reporting they moved staff outside the U.S. due to visa barriers, up sharply from 49% in 2025. Planning further global redistribution , with 68% expecting to turn to nearshoring or offshoring in 2026 to manage immigration barriers and labor shortages.

, with 68% expecting to turn to nearshoring or offshoring in 2026 to manage immigration barriers and labor shortages. Reconsidering sponsorship benefits , with 62% weighing cuts to at least one benefit, up from 51% in 2025.

, with 62% weighing cuts to at least one benefit, up from 51% in 2025. Reassessing their service providers , with 54% considering a switch, citing service quality and customer experience as the top drivers.

, with 54% considering a switch, citing service quality and customer experience as the top drivers. Consolidating support models, with 83% saying they would prefer a single provider for both U.S. and global immigration.

Visit the U.S. Corporate Immigration Trends 2026 Report web page to see how leading U.S. employers are adapting their immigration programs in 2026. There you will find:

Visualized survey insights from 519 HR and global mobility professionals

Strategic takeaways for managing immigration risk, cost and talent retention

The complete report is available for download: https://bit.ly/4vhqCiv

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global is the leading corporate immigration services provider committed to delivering a better way for companies to manage global immigration. We bring together smart, friendly legal teams and smart, friendly technology to make immigration easier for companies and the global talent they depend on. From securing visas and work authorizations, to supporting business travelers and remote workers, to providing strategic guidance that keeps programs running efficiently, Envoy Global is ready to help you win the race for global talent.

SOURCE Envoy Global