EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2026 results. The attached schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Second Quarter Highlights

Earned net income of $2.72 billion, or $5.15 per share, and adjusted net income of $2.68 billion, or $5.07 per share

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $4.7 billion and adjusted CFO 1 of $4.4 billion

of $4.4 billion Generated $2.8 billion of free cash flow

Declared regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share

Paid $540 million in regular dividends and repurchased $1.3 billion of shares

Quarterly oil volumes of 548.8 MBod and total volumes of 1,410.4 MBoed

Delivered lease & well and gathering, processing & transportation costs better than guidance midpoints

Established UAE oil production with successful initial test

CEO Commentary

"EOG delivered outstanding second quarter results, including record financial performance. Strong operational execution highlighted by LOE and GP&T costs below guidance midpoints coupled with higher oil prices drove this robust financial performance. In the second quarter, we generated $2.8 billion of free cash flow and returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through our regular dividend and share repurchases. Our cash return reflects the significant cash generation capacity of our business, the strength of our balance sheet, and confidence in our ability to drive further value creation.

We are well positioned to capture opportunities across commodity cycles. Our diversified asset portfolio spans oil, NGLs, and natural gas across unconventional and conventional resources, which we continue to strengthen through organic exploration. On that front, during the quarter, we established UAE oil production with successful test results from two one-mile lateral wells that averaged over 25,000 barrels of cumulative oil production per well for the first 30 days.

Our operating model maximizes the value of our low-cost, high-return inventory across multiple basins. Vertical integration and in-house technology support repeatable cost discipline, and our pricing exposure to premium markets drives strong realizations. Most importantly, our core competitive advantage, the unique EOG culture, allows our employees to innovate and operate at a high level, supporting efficient operations and long-term returns.

We executed strongly in the first half of 2026 and enter the second half with positive momentum. Based on current guidance, we expect to deliver 5% oil production growth and 14% total production growth this year. At the current forward strip, this performance is expected to drive substantial free cash flow for the full-year 2026, supporting opportunistic and disciplined cash returns to shareholders. We remain focused on sustainable value creation through industry cycles by being among the highest return and lowest cost producers."

Return of Capital

The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The regular dividend will be payable October 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of October 16, 2026. The indicated annual rate is $4.08 per share.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 9.6 million shares for $1,294 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $135 per share. As of June 30, 2026, EOG had $11.7 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

Key Financial Results In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data

GAAP 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 Total Revenue 8,620 6,921 5,638 5,847 5,478 Net Income 2,724 1,980 701 1,471 1,345 Net Income Per Share 5.15 3.70 1.30 2.70 2.46 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 4,669 2,966 2,612 3,111 2,032 Total Expenditures 1,919 1,768 1,730 8,544 1,883 Current and Long-Term Debt 7,926 7,931 7,936 7,694 4,236 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,907 3,849 3,396 3,530 5,216 Debt-to-Total Capitalization 19.9 % 20.4 % 21.0 % 20.3 % 12.7 % Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.57 10.45 10.28 10.50 10.05





Non–GAAP



Adjusted Net Income 2,683 1,825 1,222 1,472 1,268 Adjusted Net Income Per Share 5.07 3.41 2.27 2.71 2.32 Adjusted CFO1 4,386 3,129 2,617 3,031 2,496 Capital Expenditures 1,587 1,636 1,639 1,648 1,523 Free Cash Flow 2,799 1,493 978 1,383 973 Net Debt 3,019 4,082 4,540 4,164 (980) Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 8.7 % 11.7 % 13.2 % 12.1 % (3.5 %) Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2 10.57 10.45 10.22 9.93 9.94

Key Operational Results

Volumes 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 548.8 548.5 546.1 534.5 504.2 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 346.8 332.1 342.1 309.3 258.4 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 3,089 3,020 3,065 2,745 2,229 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,410.4 1,383.8 1,399.0 1,301.2 1,134.1





Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)



Lease & Well 3.64 3.71 3.47 3.60 3.84 Gathering, Processing & Transportation Costs 5.27 5.25 5.07 4.90 4.41 General & Administrative (GAAP) 1.66 1.49 1.74 2.00 1.80 General & Administrative (Non-GAAP)2 1.66 1.49 1.68 1.43 1.69 Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.57 10.45 10.28 10.50 10.05 Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2 10.57 10.45 10.22 9.93 9.94





Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization ($/Boe) 9.81 9.58 9.53 9.77 10.20

Second Quarter 2026 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited) 2Q 2026 2Q 2026

Guidance

Midpoint4 Variance 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)



United States 546.2 546.5 (0.3) 546.5 544.5 532.9 503.1 Trinidad 2.1 2.0 0.1 1.9 1.5 1.6 1.1 Other International5 0.5



0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Total 548.8 548.5 0.3 548.5 546.1 534.5 504.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)



Total 346.8 337.0 9.8 332.1 342.1 309.3 258.4 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)



United States 2,784 2,785 (1) 2,769 2,859 2,511 1,977 Trinidad 293 250 43 239 195 230 252 Other International5 12



12 11 4 0 Total 3,089 3,035 54 3,020 3,065 2,745 2,229





Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,410.4 1,391.4 19.0 1,383.8 1,399.0 1,301.2 1,134.1 Total MMBoe 128.3 126.6 1.7 124.5 128.7 119.7 103.2





Benchmark Price



Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 92.85



72.17 59.17 64.95 63.71 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.89



4.96 3.55 3.07 3.44





Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6 ($/Bbl)



United States 5.33 5.75 (0.42) 0.31 0.37 1.02 1.13 Trinidad (3.98) (1.00) (2.98) (3.26) (2.10) (7.21) (9.21) Other International 10.55



16.95 4.81 0.00 0.00 Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI



Total 26.3 % 27.0 % (0.7 %) 30.8 % 35.7 % 32.7 % 35.6 % Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7 ($/Mcf)



United States (0.12) (0.15) 0.03 (1.21) (0.61) (0.36) (0.57) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)



Trinidad 3.99 3.75 0.24 3.91 3.94 3.80 3.65 Other International5 3.27



3.26 3.29 3.27 0.00





Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,919



1,768 1,730 8,544 1,883 Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,587 1,625 (38) 1,636 1,639 1,648 1,523





Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)



Lease and Well 3.64 3.70 (0.06) 3.71 3.47 3.60 3.84 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 5.27 5.30 (0.03) 5.25 5.07 4.90 4.41 General & Administrative (GAAP) 1.66



1.49 1.74 2.00 1.80 General & Administrative (Non-GAAP)2 1.66 1.50 0.16 1.49 1.68 1.43 1.69 Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.57



10.45 10.28 10.50 10.05 Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2 10.57 10.50 0.07 10.45 10.22 9.93 9.94 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.81 9.70 0.11 9.58 9.53 9.77 10.20





Expenses ($MM)



Exploration and Dry Hole 77 65 12 68 54 71 85 Impairment (GAAP) 19



39 689 71 39 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (Non-GAAP))8 19 80 (61) 39 43 71 28 Capitalized Interest 38 37 1 37 36 27 11 Net Interest (GAAP) 67



66 66 71 51 Net Interest (Non-GAAP)9 67 68 (1) 66 66 71 45





TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and

condensate, NGLs and natural gas)



(GAAP) 6.6 %



6.4 % 6.3 % 6.8 % 7.3 % (Non-GAAP) 6.6 % 7.0 % (0.4 %) 6.4 % 6.3 % 6.8 % 7.3 % Income Taxes



Effective Rate 22.1 % 22.5 % (0.4 %) 22.5 % 22.8 % 19.4 % 23.2 % Current Tax Expense ($MM) 429 575 (146) 557 293 75 301

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Guidance10











3Q 2026 3Q 2026 FY 2026 FY 2026 (Unaudited) Guidance Range Midpoint Guidance Range Midpoint

















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)















United States 544.5 - 549.1 546.8 544.8 - 549.2 547.0 Trinidad 1.5 - 1.9 1.7 1.5 - 1.9 1.7 Total 546.0 - 551.0 548.5 546.3 - 551.1 548.7 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)















Total 337.0 - 357.0 347.0 332.0 - 352.0 342.0 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)















United States 2,800 - 2,900 2,850 2,760 - 2,860 2,810 Trinidad 240 - 260 250 240 - 260 250 Total 3,040 - 3,160 3,100 3,000 - 3,120 3,060 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)















United States 1,348.2 - 1,389.4 1,368.8 1,336.8 - 1,377.9 1,357.3 Trinidad 41.5 - 45.2 43.4 41.5 - 45.2 43.4 Total 1,389.7 - 1,434.7 1,412.2 1,378.3 - 1,423.1 1,400.7

















Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6 ($/Bbl)















United States 0.90 - 2.40 1.65 1.25 - 3.25 2.25 Trinidad (3.35) - (1.85) (2.60) (3.40) - (1.40) (2.40) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI















Total 23.0 % - 33.0% 28.0 % 23.0 % - 33.0% 28.0 % Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7 ($/Mcf) United States 0.15 - 0.85 0.50 (1.10) - 0.90 (0.10) Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)















Trinidad 3.45 - 4.15 3.80 3.25 - 4.25 3.75

















Capital Expenditures11 ($MM) 1,600 - 1,700 1,650 6,300 - 6,700 6,500

















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)















Lease and Well 3.55 - 4.05 3.80 3.55 - 4.05 3.80 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 5.15 - 5.65 5.40 5.10 - 5.60 5.35 General & Administrative 1.35 - 1.65 1.50 1.40 - 1.70 1.55 Cash Operating Costs 10.05 - 11.35 10.70 10.05 - 11.35 10.70 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.50 - 10.50 10.00 9.40 - 10.40 9.90

















Expenses ($MM)















Exploration and Dry Hole 45 - 85 65 235 - 275 255 Impairment (excluding certain impairments)8 70 - 150 110 190 - 370 280 Capitalized Interest 36 - 40 38 147 - 151 149 Net Interest 64 - 68 66 267 - 271 269

















TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and

condensate, NGLs and natural gas) 5.8 % - 7.8 % 6.8 % 5.8 % - 7.8 % 6.8 %

















Income Taxes















Effective Rate 20.0 % - 25.0 % 22.5 % 20.0 % - 25.0 % 22.5 % Current Tax Expense ($MM) 545 - 645 595 2,015 - 2,215 2,115

Second Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

Wednesday, August 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. https://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit https://www.eogresources.com/

Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Cameron Hughes 713-571-3724

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Endnotes 1) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs. 2) Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Non-GAAP G&A excludes Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $8 million for 4Q 2025, $68 million for 3Q 2025 and $12 million for 2Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such Encino acquisition-related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 4Q 2025 was ($0.06), for 3Q 2025 was ($0.57) and for 2Q 2025 was ($0.11) as set forth in "Second Quarter 2026 Results vs Guidance" above. 3) Other includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares. 4) GAAP and non-GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's second quarter 2026 guidance midpoint disclosures. 5) Crude oil and condensate volumes are from UAE and Bahrain operations. Natural gas volumes are from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs. 6) EOG bases United States, Trinidad, and Other International crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the daily settlement prices for the prompt-month NYMEX futures contract for each of the applicable calendar months. 7) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months. 8) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). Impairments (Non-GAAP) for 4Q 2025 are adjusted from Impairments (GAAP) for 4Q 2025 by excluding $646 million of impairments, primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). 9) Net interest expense (Non-GAAP) excludes Encino acquisition-related financing commitment costs of $6 million in 2Q 2025. 10) The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2026 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast. 11) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Cautionary Notice

This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices, statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations and statements and projections regarding the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC (Encino) are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning (i) EOG's future financial or operating results and returns, (ii) EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares or (iii) the successful integration of Encino's assets and operations or the strategic rationale for, or anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino, in each case are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial commodity and other derivative instruments and hedging activities; laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities; and trade policies, tariffs, trade agreements and other trade restrictions;

the impact of climate change-related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change-related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;

the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;

EOG's failure to realize, in full or at all, the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Encino and/or business disruptions resulting from the acquisition (e.g., relating to the integration of Encino's assets and operations into EOG's operations) that could harm EOG's business operations (including current plans and operations and the diversion of management's attention from EOG's ongoing business operations);

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, EOG's ability to retain, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, adjusted cash flow from operations and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward-looking, Non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Income Statements In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





2025

2026

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Operating Revenues and Other





















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,293 2,974 3,243 2,991 12,501

3,577 4,901



8,478 Natural Gas Liquids 572 534 604 666 2,376

664 770



1,434 Natural Gas 637 600 707 847 2,791

1,021 812



1,833 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts, Net (191) 107 116 (19) 13

113 40



153 Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,340 1,247 1,178 1,149 4,914

1,496 2,011



3,507 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net (1) — (18) (16) (35)

31 58



89 Other, Net 19 16 17 20 72

19 28



47 Total 5,669 5,478 5,847 5,638 22,632

6,921 8,620



15,541























Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well 401 396 431 447 1,675

462 467



929 Gathering, Processing and

Transportation Costs 440 455 587 652 2,134

654 676



1,330 Exploration Costs 41 74 71 50 236

45 47



92 Dry Hole Costs 34 11 — 4 49

23 30



53 Impairments 44 39 71 689 843

39 19



58 Marketing Costs 1,325 1,216 1,134 1,120 4,795

1,384 1,950



3,334 Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization 1,013 1,053 1,169 1,226 4,461

1,193 1,259



2,452 General and Administrative 171 186 239 224 820

185 213



398 Taxes Other Than Income 341 301 309 283 1,234

338 431



769 Total 3,810 3,731 4,011 4,695 16,247

4,323 5,092



9,415























Operating Income 1,859 1,747 1,836 943 6,385

2,598 3,528



6,126 Other Income, Net 65 55 59 33 212

23 38



61 Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 1,924 1,802 1,895 976 6,597

2,621 3,566



6,187 Interest Expense, Net 47 51 71 66 235

66 67



133 Income Before Income Taxes 1,877 1,751 1,824 910 6,362

2,555 3,499



6,054 Income Tax Provision 414 406 353 209 1,382

575 775



1,350 Net Income 1,463 1,345 1,471 701 4,980

1,980 2,724



4,704























Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.9750 1.9950 — 1.0200 3.9900

1.0200 1.0200



2.0400 Net Income Per Share





















Basic 2.66 2.48 2.72 1.31 9.17

3.72 5.18



8.89 Diluted 2.65 2.46 2.70 1.30 9.12

3.70 5.15



8.84 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic 550 543 541 537 543

532 526



529 Diluted 553 546 544 539 546

535 529



532

Volumes and Prices (Unaudited)





2025

2026

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States 500.9 503.1 532.9 544.5 520.5

546.5 546.2



546.3 Trinidad 1.2 1.1 1.6 1.5 1.4

1.9 2.1



2.0 Other International (B) — — — 0.1 —

0.1 0.5



0.3 Total 502.1 504.2 534.5 546.1 521.9

548.5 548.8



548.6























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





















United States $ 72.90 $ 64.84 $ 65.97 $ 59.54 $ 65.65

$ 72.48 $ 98.18



$ 85.40 Trinidad 61.12 54.50 57.74 57.07 57.59

68.91 88.87



79.20 Other International — — — 63.98 —

89.12 103.40



101.81 Composite 72.87 64.82 65.95 59.54 65.63

72.47 98.15



85.38























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States 241.7 258.4 309.3 342.1 288.2

332.1 346.8



339.5 Total 241.7 258.4 309.3 342.1 288.2

332.1 346.8



339.5























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





















United States $ 26.29 $ 22.70 $ 21.25 $ 21.15 $ 22.58

$ 22.20 $ 24.41



$ 23.34 Composite 26.29 22.70 21.25 21.15 22.58

22.20 24.41



23.34























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





















United States 1,834 1,977 2,511 2,859 2,299

2,769 2,784



2,777 Trinidad 246 252 230 195 230

239 293



266 Other International (B) — — 4 11 4

12 12



12 Total 2,080 2,229 2,745 3,065 2,533

3,020 3,089



3,055























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





















United States $ 3.36 $ 2.87 $ 2.71 $ 2.94 $ 2.94

$ 3.75 $ 2.77



$ 3.25 Trinidad 3.78 3.65 3.80 3.94 3.78

3.91 3.99



3.95 Other International (B) — — 3.27 3.29 3.28

3.26 3.27



3.27 Composite 3.41 2.96 2.80 3.00 3.02

3.76 2.89



3.32























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)





















United States 1,048.3 1,090.9 1,260.7 1,363.0 1,191.8

1,340.1 1,357.1



1,348.6 Trinidad 42.1 43.2 39.8 34.2 39.8

41.7 50.9



46.4 Other International — — 0.7 1.8 0.6

2.0 2.4



2.2 Total 1,090.4 1,134.1 1,301.2 1,399.0 1,232.2

1,383.8 1,410.4



1,397.2























Total MMBoe (D) 98.1 103.2 119.7 128.7 449.8

124.5 128.3



252.9

























(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Crude oil and condensate volumes are from UAE and Bahrain operations. Natural gas volumes are from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 9 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets In millions of USD (Unaudited)

2025

2026

MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC Current Assets

















Cash and Cash Equivalents 6,599 5,216 3,530 3,396

3,849 4,907



Accounts Receivable, Net 2,621 2,504 2,680 2,681

3,597 3,529



Inventories 897 934 945 1,014

955 930



Other (A) 563 591 665 565

562 511



Total 10,680 9,245 7,820 7,656

8,963 9,877























Property, Plant and Equipment

















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 78,432 80,139 88,301 89,857

90,786 92,454



Other Property, Plant and Equipment 6,510 6,616 6,772 6,832

6,942 7,064



Total Property, Plant and Equipment 84,942 86,755 95,073 96,689

97,728 99,518



Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization (50,310) (51,394) (52,488) (54,348)

(55,054) (56,278)



Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 34,632 35,361 42,585 42,341

42,674 43,240



Deferred Income Taxes 44 39 37 39

30 35



Other Assets 1,626 1,639 1,757 1,763

1,711 1,631



Total Assets 46,982 46,284 52,199 51,799

53,378 54,783























Current Liabilities

















Accounts Payable 2,353 2,266 2,944 2,904

3,186 3,374



Accrued Taxes Payable 668 348 392 299

766 697



Dividends Payable 534 1,081 550 544

541 531



Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,280 778 27 27

27 27



Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 318 360 433 472

375 324



Other (A) 566 342 469 445

329 382



Total 5,719 5,175 4,815 4,691

5,224 5,335























Long-Term Debt 3,464 3,458 7,667 7,909

7,904 7,899



Other Liabilities 2,368 2,398 2,496 2,512

2,476 2,468



Deferred Income Taxes 5,915 6,015 6,936 6,854

6,866 7,217



Commitments and Contingencies (B)





































Stockholders' Equity

















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206



Additional Paid in Capital 6,095 6,153 5,978 6,027

6,026 6,072



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4) (7) (5) (7)

(6) (5)



Retained Earnings 27,869 28,131 29,603 29,765

31,200 33,390



Common Stock Held in Treasury (4,650) (5,245) (5,497) (6,158)

(6,518) (7,799)



Total Stockholders' Equity 29,516 29,238 30,285 29,833

30,908 31,864



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 46,982 46,284 52,199 51,799

53,378 54,783







(A)

Effective January 1, 2026, EOG combined Price Risk Management Activities into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets and Total Liabilities and Stockholders's Equity. (B) See Note 5 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026.

Cash Flow Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited)























2025

2026

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:





















Net Income 1,463 1,345 1,471 701 4,980

1,980 2,724



4,704 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,013 1,053 1,169 1,226 4,461

1,193 1,259



2,452 Impairments 44 39 71 689 843

39 19



58 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 50 53 53 60 216

58 60



118 Deferred Income Taxes 44 105 278 (84) 343

18 346



364 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 1 — 18 16 35

(31) (58)



(89) Other, Net 11 11 2 3 27

15 2



17 Dry Hole Costs 34 11 — 4 49

23 30



53 Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net 191 (107) (116) 19 (13)

(113) (40)



(153) Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (38) (24) 27 (21) (56)

(53) 45



(8) Other, Net — — — (1) (1)

— (1)



(1) Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable 48 122 133 (3) 300

(907) 60



(847) Inventories 76 (45) 4 (84) (49)

21 26



47 Accounts Payable (129) (107) 5 (40) (271)

279 176



455 Accrued Taxes Payable (339) (321) 28 (103) (735)

467 (69)



398 Other Assets (43) (43) (28) 97 (17)

55 47



102 Other Liabilities (96) (52) 155 10 17

(123) 37



(86) Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (41) (8) (159) 123 (85)

45 6



51 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,289 2,032 3,111 2,612 10,044

2,966 4,669



7,635 Investing Cash Flows





















Acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC,

Net of Cash Acquired — — (4,464) 13 (4,451)

— —



— Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,381) (1,699) (1,492) (1,543) (6,115)

(1,491) (1,638)



(3,129) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (102) (94) (171) (112) (479)

(153) (144)



(297) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 12 4 5 3 24

144 7



151 Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 41 8 159 (123) 85

(45) (6)



(51) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,430) (1,781) (5,963) (1,762) (10,936)

(1,545) (1,781)



(3,326) Financing Cash Flows





















Long-Term Debt Borrowings — — 3,472 999 4,471

— —



— Long-Term Debt Repayments — (500) (1,266) (750) (2,516)

— —



— Dividends Paid (538) (528) (545) (550) (2,161)

(544) (540)



(1,084) Treasury Stock Purchased (806) (602) (479) (677) (2,564)

(418) (1,299)



(1,717) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan — 11 — 12 23

1 15



16 Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs — (7) (7) (11) (25)

— —



— Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (9) (8) (7) (32)

(7) (6)



(13) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,352) (1,635) 1,167 (984) (2,804)

(968) (1,830)



(2,798) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — 1 (1) – —

— –



— Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (493) (1,383) (1,686) (134) (3,696)

453 1,058



1,511 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 7,092 6,599 5,216 3,530 7,092

3,396 3,849



3,396 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 6,599 5,216 3,530 3,396 3,396

3,849 4,907



4,907

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying earnings presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.



Adjusted Net Income In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





























The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), to add back costs associated with the Encino acquisition and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2Q 2026

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,499

(775)

2,724

5.15 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (40)

9

(31)

(0.06) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 45

(9)

36

0.07 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (58)

12

(46)

(0.09) Adjustments to Net Income (53)

12

(41)

(0.08)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,446

(763)

2,683

5.07















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











526 Diluted











529





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, such amount was $45 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































1Q 2026

Before

Tax

Income

Tax Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,555

(575)

1,980

3.70 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (113)

24

(89)

(0.17) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (53)

11

(42)

(0.08) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (31)

7

(24)

(0.04) Adjustments to Net Income (197)

42

(155)

(0.29)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,358

(533)

1,825

3.41















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











532 Diluted











535





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, such amount was $53 million.



4Q 2025

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 910

(209)

701

1.30 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 19

(4)

15

0.03 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (21)

4

(17)

(0.03) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 16

(4)

12

0.02 Add: Certain Impairments (2) 646

(140)

506

0.94 Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (3) 8

(3)

5

0.01 Adjustments to Net Income 668

(147)

521

0.97















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,578

(356)

1,222

2.27















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











537 Diluted











539





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $21 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). (3) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($8 million).

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































3Q 2025

Before

Tax

Income

Tax Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,824

(353)

1,471

2.70 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (116)

25

(91)

(0.16) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 27

(5)

22

0.04 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 18

(6)

12

0.02 Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (2) 68

(10)

58

0.11 Adjustments to Net Income (3)

4

1

0.01















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,821

(349)

1,472

2.71















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











541 Diluted











544





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, such amount was $27 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($68 million).



2Q 2025

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,751

(406)

1,345

2.46 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (107)

23

(84)

(0.16) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (24)

5

(19)

(0.03) Add: Certain Impairments 11

—

11

0.02 Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (2) 18

(3)

15

0.03 Adjustments to Net Income (102)

25

(77)

(0.14)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,649

(381)

1,268

2.32















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











543 Diluted











546





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















FY 2025

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 6,362

(1,382)

4,980

9.12 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (13)

3

(10)

(0.02) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (56)

12

(44)

(0.08) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 35

(8)

27

0.05 Add: Certain Impairments (2) 657

(140)

517

0.95 Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (3) 94

(16)

78

0.14 Adjustments to Net Income 717

(149)

568

1.04















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,079

(1,531)

5,548

10.16















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











543 Diluted











546





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $56 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). (3) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($88 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).



FY 2024

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 8,218

(1,815)

6,403

11.25 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (204)

44

(160)

(0.28) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 214

(46)

168

0.30 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (16)

3

(13)

(0.02) Add: Certain Impairments (2) 291

(57)

234

0.41 Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04) Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01 Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01) Adjustments to Net Income 259

(50)

209

0.37















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,477

(1,865)

6,612

11.62















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











566 Diluted











569





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Rocky Mountain area.

Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







1Q 2026 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



3.70







Realized Prices





2Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 50.52



Less: 1Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (42.24)



Subtotal 8.28



Multiplied by: 2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.3



Total Change in Revenue 1,062



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (234)



Change in Net Income 828



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.57







Volumes





2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.3



Less: 1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (124.5)



Subtotal 3.8



Multiplied by: 2Q 2026 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 25.51



Change in Margin 97



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (21)



Change in Net Income 76



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.14







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





1Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.03



Less: 2Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.38)



Subtotal (0.35)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.3



Change in Before-Tax Net Income (45)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 10



Change in Net Income (35)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.07)







Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net



2Q 2026 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 40



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (9)



After Tax - (a) 31



Less: 1Q 2026 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 113



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (24)



After Tax - (b) 89



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (58)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.11)







Other (1)



(0.08)







2Q 2026 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



5.15







2Q 2026 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 529

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







1Q 2026 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



3.41







Realized Prices





2Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 50.52



Less: 1Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (42.24)



Subtotal 8.28



Multiplied by: 2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.3



Total Change in Revenue 1,062



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (234)



Change in Net Income 828



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.57







Volumes





2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.3



Less: 1Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (124.5)



Subtotal 3.8



Multiplied by: 2Q 2026 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to

"Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 25.51



Change in Margin 97



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (21)



Change in Net Income 76



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.14







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





1Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.03



Less: 2Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.38)



Subtotal (0.35)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.3



Change in Before-Tax Net Income (45)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 10



Change in Net Income (35)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.07)







Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



2Q 2026 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 45



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (9)



After Tax - (a) 36



Less: 1Q 2026 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (53)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 11



After Tax - (b) (42)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 78



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.15







Other (1)



(0.13)







2Q 2026 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



5.07







2Q 2026 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 529

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation below with respect to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.

























2025

2026

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,289 2,032 3,111 2,612 10,044

2,966 4,669



7,635























Adjustments:





















Changes in Components of Working Capital

and Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable (48) (122) (133) 3 (300)

907 (60)



847 Inventories (76) 45 (4) 84 49

(21) (26)



(47) Accounts Payable 129 107 (5) 40 271

(279) (176)



(455) Accrued Taxes Payable 339 321 (28) 103 735

(467) 69



(398) Other Assets 43 43 28 (97) 17

(55) (47)



(102) Other Liabilities 96 52 (155) (10) (17)

123 (37)



86 Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 41 8 159 (123) 85

(45) (6)



(51) Add:





















Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax — 10 58 5 73

— —



— Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-

GAAP) 2,813 2,496 3,031 2,617 10,957

3,129 4,386



7,515 Less:





















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2) (1,484) (1,523) (1,648) (1,639) (6,294)

(1,636) (1,587)



(3,223) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,329 973 1,383 978 4,663

1,493 2,799



4,292

(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million, $68 million and $8 million (each before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, three months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively. (2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):

























2025

2026

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,546 1,883 8,544 1,730 13,703

1,768 1,919



3,687 Less:





















Asset Retirement Costs (13) (14) (86) (33) (146)

(12) (37)



(49) Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3) (9) (2) (3) (10) (24)

(52) (53)



(105) Non-Cash Property Acquisition Costs — — — — —

— (2)



(2) Acquisition Costs of Properties (3) 1 (270) (6,736) 2 (7,003)

(23) (193)



(216) Exploration Costs (41) (74) (71) (50) (236)

(45) (47)



(92) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,484 1,523 1,648 1,639 6,294

1,636 1,587



3,223

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow (Continued) In millions of USD (Unaudited)































FY 2024

FY 2023

FY 2022

FY 2021















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 12,143

11,340

11,093

8,791















Adjustments:













Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities











Accounts Receivable (101)

38

347

821 Inventories (259)

231

534

13 Accounts Payable 36

119

(90)

(456) Accrued Taxes Payable (541)

(61)

113

(312) Other Assets (44)

(39)

364

136 Other Liabilities (23)

(184)

266

116 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing

Activities 382

(295)

(375)

200 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) 11,593

11,149

12,252

9,309 Less:













Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2) (6,226)

(6,041)

(4,607)

(3,755) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,367

5,108

7,645

5,554















(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,653

6,818

5,610

4,255 Less:













Asset Retirement Costs 2

(257)

(298)

(127) Non-Cash Development Drilling —

(90)

—

— Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3) (85)

(99)

(127)

(45) Non-Cash Finance Leases —

—

—

(74) Acquisition Costs of Properties (3) (33)

(16)

(419)

(100) Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (137)

(134)

—

— Exploration Costs (174)

(181)

(159)

(154) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 6,226

6,041

4,607

3,755





















(3) Line item descriptions revised (from descriptions shown in EOG's previously published tables) to more accurately describe the costs reflected therein; previously reported cost amounts not impacted by such changes in presentation.

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 31,864

30,908

29,833

30,285

29,238



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 7,926

7,931

7,936

7,694

4,236 Less: Cash (4,907)

(3,849)

(3,396)

(3,530)

(5,216) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,019

4,082

4,540

4,164

(980)



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 39,790

38,839

37,769

37,979

33,474



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 34,883

34,990

34,373

34,449

28,258



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.9 %

20.4 %

21.0 %

20.3 %

12.7 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) +

(c)] 8.7 %

11.7 %

13.2 %

12.1 %

-3.5 %

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2Q 2026

1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 128.3

124.5

128.7

119.7

103.2



















Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b) 8,620

6,921

5,638

5,847

5,478 Total Operating Expenses - (c) 5,092

4,323

4,695

4,011

3,731 Operating Income - (d) 3,528

2,598

943

1,836

1,747



















Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas

















Crude Oil and Condensate 4,901

3,577

2,991

3,243

2,974 Natural Gas Liquids 770

664

666

604

534 Natural Gas 812

1,021

847

707

600 Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas - (e) 6,483

5,262

4,504

4,554

4,108



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 467

462

447

431

396 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1) 676

654

652

587

455 General and Administrative (GAAP) 213

185

224

239

186 Less: Certain Items (see Endnote 2 to 2Q 2026 earnings release) —

—

(8)

(68)

(12) General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (2) 213

185

216

171

174 Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP) 431

338

283

309

301 Add: Severance Tax Refund —

—

—

—

— Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (3) 431

338

283

309

301 Interest Expense, Net 67

66

66

71

51 Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs —

—

—

—

(6) Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (4) 67

66

66

71

45 Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)

- (f) 1,854

1,705

1,672

1,637

1,389 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (g) 1,854

1,705

1,664

1,569

1,371



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 1,259

1,193

1,226

1,169

1,053



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 3,113

2,898

2,898

2,806

2,442 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 3,113

2,898

2,890

2,738

2,424



















Exploration Costs 47

45

50

71

74 Dry Hole Costs 30

23

4

—

11 Impairments 19

39

689

71

39 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 96

107

743

142

124 Less: Certain Impairments (5) —

—

(646)

—

(11) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 96

107

97

142

113



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j) 3,209

3,005

3,641

2,948

2,566 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k) 3,209

3,005

2,987

2,880

2,537



















Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs

(GAAP)) 3,274

2,257

863

1,606

1,542 Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs (Non-GAAP)) 3,274

2,257

1,517

1,674

1,571





Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































2Q 2026

1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025 Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 67.19

55.59

43.81

48.85

53.08 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 39.69

34.72

36.48

33.51

36.15 Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a) 27.50

20.87

7.33

15.34

16.93



















Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,

NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a) 50.52

42.24

34.99

38.05

39.80



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f) / (a) 14.45

13.69

12.99

13.67

13.46



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 36.07

28.55

22.00

24.38

26.34



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 24.26

23.27

22.52

23.44

23.66



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (h) / (a)] 26.26

18.97

12.47

14.61

16.14



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 25.01

24.13

28.29

24.63

24.86



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (j) / (a)] 25.51

18.11

6.70

13.42

14.94



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(g) / (a) 14.45

13.69

12.93

13.10

13.30



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 36.07

28.55

22.06

24.95

26.50



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 24.26

23.27

22.46

22.87

23.50



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (i) / (a)] 26.26

18.97

12.53

15.18

16.30



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 25.01

24.13

23.21

24.06

24.59



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (k) / (a)] 25.51

18.11

11.78

13.99

15.21



















