Eolian Announces 1+ GWh Flint Grid BESS: PJM's Largest Battery Energy Storage Project Now Under Construction to Support America's Fastest-Growing Data Center and Industrial Corridor near Columbus, Ohio

Flint Grid, a 200 MW / 5.3-hour (1.06 GWh) battery energy storage project, demonstrates how Eolian's long-term investment strategy anticipated growing electricity demand and will unlock the grid using flexible resources in the core of one of the nation's most critical locations for AI datacenter development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolian announced that Flint Grid, a 200MW, 5+hour duration grid-scale battery energy storage system in Jersey Township, Licking County, Ohio, has started construction ("Flint Grid Project"). Located adjacent to New Albany datacenter and industrial load, the Flint Grid Project is the first large-scale battery energy storage system to qualify for the PJM capacity market and the largest battery storage system to clear the 2027/28 Residual Capacity Auction, representing more than 50 percent of all new battery storage capacity in that capacity year.

The Flint Grid Project is also the first grid-scale battery energy storage system permitted by the Ohio Power Siting Board and the largest battery energy storage system built to date in Ohio and the PJM footprint, establishing an important precedent for future energy storage development across the state.

Eolian's Flint Grid, a 1.06 GWh BESS, will unlock the grid and balance costs in critical location for datacenter growth. Post this

Eolian is actively collaborating with grid operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders on research and policy initiatives to advance battery energy storage integration into wholesale electricity markets, including technical frameworks for optimal bidding protocols, new market products for energy storage participation, ELCC accreditation methodology, revenue optimization across multiple wholesale market segments, and a recognition that strategically-located battery storage projects can actually increase transmission capacity in constrained locations with increasing load demands.

"There's growing consternation about how the US can rapidly scale infrastructure to support America's growing electricity demand, but not nearly enough conversation about how to use existing technology to unlock the wasted capacity that already exists on the grid" said Aaron Zubaty, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eolian. "Flint Grid demonstrates how companies like Eolian have been investing in solutions to unlock the grid and reduce price pressures on consumers using proven and scalable technology. This project requires hundreds of millions of dollars to construct, and we committed the necessary capital and resources years before today's demand forecasts became headline news. As policymakers consider changes to competitive electricity markets, it's critical that they avoid undermining the long-term investments already underway that will make better use of existing transmission infrastructure and that create a bridge to further long-term supply expansion."

Battery energy storage complements traditional grid infrastructure by providing flexible capacity that responds in milliseconds to stabilize and back up the grid during high-risk events, while optimizing how to match power supply and demand through all hours of the day, every day of the year.

Flint Grid is expected to enter commercial operation in advance of the 2027–2028 PJM capacity year.

About Eolian

Eolian operates a growing portfolio of battery energy storage projects and develops and invests in clean energy and co-located large load projects across the US. For over 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of nearly 30 GW of operating or under-construction energy storage, solar, and wind generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds that are managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a BlackRock company and leading global infrastructure investor. For more information, follow Eolian on LinkedIn, Youtube or visit www.eolianenergy.com.

SOURCE Eolian Energy