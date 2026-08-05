EPIC Players Announces Its 10th Anniversary Season: Ten Years, 250 Neurodivergent Artists, One Stage

From a cabaret at Joe's Pub to a five-week run on 42nd Street to a full season in Los Angeles, EPIC's 10th year spans New York and LA

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Players, the nonprofit theater company built around Neurodivergent and Disabled artists, announced today its 2026-2027 season, marking ten years on New York and Los Angeles stages. EPIC has served more than 250 artists nationwide with 100-plus free classes a year, in an industry where Disabled talent is under-employed and under-paid. For tickets and more information visit epicplayersnyc.org.

THE 2026-2027 EPIC PLAYERS SEASON CALENDAR

Once Upon a Cabaret Performance by EPIC Players in Los Angeles Dec 2025

Show: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Location: ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre, 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY

Opening Night: Friday, November 20, 2026

Show Runs: November 20 through December 6, 2026

EPIC claims a story its artists have asked it to tell for years. Co-directed by Aubrie Therrien and Meggan Dodd, a Neurodivergent company tells a story most often told about them. The audience sits on all four sides of Christopher's world.

Show: Saints and Sinners Cabaret

Location: Joe's Pub at The Public, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY

Opening Night: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Show Runs: One day only, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

EPIC's signature cabaret returns to one of the best rooms in New York for one night, two shows, built on virtue and vice. Some Players will sing like angels, some have other plans, most manage both, alongside Broadway guest artists.

Show: 504: The Musical, co-produced with Theatre Breaking Through Barriers

Location: Theatre Row, Theatre 3, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Opening Night: April 23, 2027

Show Runs: April 16 through May 23rd, 2027

In 1977, more than a hundred Disabled activists occupied a San Francisco federal building until the government signed the regulations enforcing Section 504. The 26-day occupation is still the longest federal building sit-in in American history. Abbie Goldberg and Mason McDowell tell it through 1970s inspired pop and R&B. EPIC is co-producing with TBTB (Theatre Breaking Through Barriers), NYC's oldest professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing Disabled artists.

EPIC Los Angeles

Show: Give My Regards to Cabaret, A Broadway Themed Musical Cabaret

Location: Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar, 3200 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Opening Night: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Show Runs: November 12 and 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

EPIC LA takes on the Broadway songbook for two nights of showtunes with Broadway guests, at a 299-seat house designed for neurodivergent audiences by Vista Del Mar Child & Family Services.

Show: EPIC Underground, in partnership with Storyectomy

Location: The Crow, 2525 Michigan Avenue, Unit F4, Santa Monica, CA

Opening Night: March 2027, date to be announced

Show Runs: One night only

EPIC LA joins Crow Comedy's Storyectomy, a social justice storymaking mentorship, for a night of original work. Over six weeks EPIC artists build stories with Storyectomy educators, then bring them to the Crow's stage alongside songs, comedy and spoken word.

Show: Between the Lines

Location: Los Angeles, with venue, opening night and show run to be announced.

EPIC LA presents its first mainstage musical, music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, book by Timothy Allen McDonald, from the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer. A fairy tale prince looks up from the page and writes his own story.

"Ten years ago we set out to prove what should not have needed proving: that Neurodivergent and Disabled artists belong center stage," States Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director of EPIC Players.

Past productions have been full-scale, big-title theater, not scaled-down showcases: RENT, Spring Awakening, Into the Woods. Frozen stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad recently performed with the company, Players include reality star Abby Romeo, and member Conor Tague starred on Broadway in How to Dance in Ohio.

For media inquiries on EPIC Players or their 2026-2027 season, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or [email protected].

About EPIC Players

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded in 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company creating professional performing arts opportunities for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Through mainstage productions, cabarets, classes and career resources, EPIC works to increase employment and break down social stigmas. For more information visit epicplayersnyc.org.

Media Contact:

Lauren Mack

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE EPIC Players