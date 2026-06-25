Epilepsy Foundation of America Awards $250,000 at 14th Annual Shark Tank Competition

BOWIE, Md., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America announced today that it has awarded $250,000 in funding at their 2026 Shark Tank Competition on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The competition was held during the Foundation's Pipeline Conference in Leesburg, Virginia last week. Five finalists presented their groundbreaking ideas in epilepsy treatment, care, or community outreach for combined awards and investment of up to $250,000 to support the development or commercialization of an important new product, technology, or concept to help people with epilepsy. The audience and judges voted live to determine this year's winner.

Sponsored, in part, by the Danny Did Foundation, the Shark Tank competition features two award categories. The first is the Community Award, with winners receiving a prize value of up to $50,000. Additionally, a panel of judges (Sharks) representing non-profit organizations, people with epilepsy, advocates, as well as physicians asked questions and voted for their top choice. Serving as Community Sharks this year were Jack Parent, MD, Professor at the University of Michigan; Gabi Conecker, Executive Director of DEE-P Connections; Claude Steriade, MD, CM, Associate Professor at New York University; and Michelle Theeuwes, Epilepsy Foundation Research Ambassador.

The second category is the Investment Prize. The winner was selected by a panel of judges (Sharks) representing clinical experts, corporate executives, and leading industry investors. This year's Investment Sharks included Dennis Dlugos, MD, MSCE, Professor at Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania; Michael Fenn, PhD, Venture Partner at Iaso Ventures; Danielle Hochman, advocate; and May Liang, JD, former Board member of the Epilepsy Foundation. The project deemed the most innovative was announced after a live pitch competition at the conference, and the winner received $200,000 from the NeuroImpact Fund to accelerate the idea towards improving the quality of life of people with epilepsy.

The 2026 Community Award was presented to Jainu Jogani, Child's Cure Genetic Research Foundation who is testing allopurinol (an FDA approved treatment) as a repurposed drug for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder.

Finalist Brin Freund, MD, Mayo Clinic Florida, also pitched creating a new technique for a non-invasive, neuromodulation technology to treat drug-resistant epilepsy.

2026's Investment Prize was presented to Sydney Cash, MD, PhD, NeuroWeaves for developing thin gold-thread EEG electrodes that can be held in place without glue to deliver hospital-quality EEG for 30+ days. Final award funding is contingent upon completion of standard due diligence and execution of applicable award agreements.

Investment Finalists:

Deven Sanon , Mosaica Medicines, is developing a new anti-seizure medication to treat focal epilepsy.





, Mosaica Medicines, is developing a new anti-seizure medication to treat focal epilepsy. Andy Gotshalk, Neurologic Solutions, is creating EpiScalp, a software platform that provides an epilepsy risk score based on 20 minutes of routine EEG data.

"This year's Shark Tank Competition showcased the extraordinary creativity and determination driving progress across the epilepsy community," said Bernice "Bee" Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Epilepsy Foundation of America. "This $250,000 investment reflects our commitment to advancing therapies and uplifting community-based solutions that create a lasting impact."

Inspired by the television show "Shark Tank," the annual competition invites entrepreneurs from around the world to pitch their products and compete for funding.

"What makes the Shark Tank Competition especially exciting is the range of ideas it brings, from early-stage concepts to technologies and therapies that could one day change how epilepsy is treated or managed," said Caitlin Grzeskowiak, Chief Research and Innovation Officer, Epilepsy Foundation of America. "Each finalist is addressing a critical need in epilepsy through new approaches. This competition gives them an opportunity to refine their ideas, receive meaningful feedback, and build momentum toward impact for people living with epilepsy."

The event closed out with the presentation of the Epilepsy Foundation's Lifetime Accelerator Award to Joyce A. Cramer. Over the course of her distinguished career, Cramer has helped transform how epilepsy treatments are developed and evaluated, advancing clinical trial design, medication adherence research, and the use of patient-reported outcomes to better capture quality of life and treatment impact. Her work in academia, nonprofit leadership, and industry collaboration has played a vital role in accelerating innovative therapies for people living with epilepsy and strengthening the connection between scientific discovery and patient care.

For more information about the Shark Tank Competition, please visit epilepsy.com/sharktank.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation