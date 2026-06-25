ePLDT, Vantiq Sign Strategic Collaboration to Advance Real-Time AI Applications for 'Pilipinas AI'

MANILA, Philippines, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Vantiq, a global provider of real-time AI orchestration technology to further strengthen ePLDT's Pilipinas AI's sovereign AI ecosystem and help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation into real-time, production-ready AI operations.

ePLDT and Vantiq team up to deliver real-time AI applications. In the photo from left to right: Marty Sprinzen, Co-founder and CEO, Vantiq; Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO, ePLDT and VITRO Inc.

The collaboration builds on ePLDT's earlier partnership with Dell Technologies and Katonic AI, which established the foundation of Pilipinas AI, the country's first sovereign AI solutions stack by combining a complete GPU management platform with an AI orchestration layer.

Hosted in VITRO Sta. Rosa, the country's first AI-ready hyperscale data center, Pilipinas AI enables organizations to tap into AI's full potential without the burden of building or managing their own infrastructure. It also supports local data privacy requirements and reinforces digital sovereignty by helping keep critical data and workloads within Philippine borders.

With Vantiq, ePLDT is looking to add real-time, edge-to-cloud capabilities to Pilipinas AI by connecting data, systems, and workflows. This would allow enterprises and government agencies to sense events, analyze them with AI, coordinate responses, and take action in real time as events unfold.

"Pilipinas AI was designed to help Philippine organizations adopt AI with the right foundation: secure infrastructure, local data residency, enterprise-grade capabilities, and access to leading global technologies," said Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT and VITRO Inc. "Our collaboration with Vantiq strengthens that vision by bringing AI closer to where decisions are made and actions are required. This enables our customers to operationalize AI in ways that are practical, scalable, and directly relevant to their business and public service priorities."

From AI capability to real-time impact

With Vantiq's real-time AI orchestration capabilities, Pilipinas AI can support a new class of intelligent applications for industries and institutions where speed, context, and coordinated action are critical. These include emergency response coordination, public safety operations, intelligent citizen services, customer experience automation, cybersecurity response, logistics optimization, healthcare operations, and real-time business decisioning.

For enterprises, this means the ability to respond more quickly to customer needs, operational disruptions, security risks, and market shifts. For government agencies and local government units, it opens opportunities to deliver more responsive public services, improve situational awareness, and coordinate action across multiple systems and teams.

"AI creates the greatest value when it is connected to live operations and can help organizations act at the right moment," said Marty Sprinzen, Co-Founder and CEO of Vantiq. "Together with ePLDT, we are helping bring real-time operational AI to the Philippines through a platform that can support intelligent systems that adapt, coordinate, and respond as conditions change."

As Pilipinas AI continues to evolve, ePLDT remains committed to enabling Filipino enterprises and institutions to move confidently into the next phase of digital transformation – one defined by real-time intelligence, AI-enabled operations, and future-ready services that create meaningful value for businesses, communities, and the country.

About ePLDT

ePLDT is the industry-leading digital transformation partner of enterprises in the Philippines. Leveraging the expertise and world-class telecommunication infrastructure of the PLDT Group, ePLDT aims to deliver secure outcome-based multi-cloud, artificial intelligence, and data center solutions that will enable enterprises to achieve their digital transformation vision.

ePLDT's Data Center solutions are offered through its subsidiary, VITRO, Inc., helping local, global, and hyperscale clients safeguard their mission-critical operations. For more information about ePLDT, visit www.epldt.com.

About Vantiq

Vantiq helps enterprises and governments overcome the complexity of deeply embedding AI into existing operations and newly enabled solutions, making it possible to deliver sophisticated systems that must decide and act instantly, and continuously adapt to changing conditions in real time. The Vantiq Operational AI Platform integrates and orchestrates agents, GenAI, IoT devices, sensors, streaming data, workflows, systems, and humans in milliseconds – at massive scale and with extreme reliability. Through global and local strategic partnerships, Vantiq powers reliable, real-time AI-driven systems capable of fully automating critical operations in the real world. For more information, visit www.vantiq.com.

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SOURCE ePLDT and Vantiq