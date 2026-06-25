ePlus Expands Managed Services Portfolio with Enhanced Maintenance Support for HPE ProLiant Servers

HERNDON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has extended its HPE Managed Services with Enhanced Maintenance Support (EMS) for customers with HPE ProLiant Servers. The solution combines device monitoring, 24x7 issue resolution leveraging ePlus' HPE-certified engineers, and a holistic view of server wellness via integration with the ePlus executive dashboard.

ePlus' Enhanced Maintenance Support offering provides customers with:

Single-call support for multi-vendor environments

Access to ePlus certified engineers

Expedient escalation to HPE technical support engineers

Secure multi-tenant monitoring platform with visibility into infrastructure health and availability

Dedicated customer success resource

"We are excited to further extend our EMS program to include HPE ProLiant Servers. This is a strategic complement to ePlus' existing HPE suite of Managed Services solutions, demonstrating our support for organizations' heterogeneous environments. Customers benefit by leveraging single-call, multi-vendor support while managing assets via a holistic executive dashboard with real-time insight for agile decision making and continuous optimization," said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of Managed Services at ePlus.

"As joint service models are becoming the new definition of excellence for customers, we are delighted to participate in the ePlus Enhanced Maintenance Support offering, bringing together the best of ePlus and HPE Services. ePlus is an industry leader in delivering a holistic customer support experience and with this partnership, the customer value is multiplied," said Brian Falvey, vice president, Worldwide HPE Channel Services.

ePlus and HPE work together to simplify complex IT decisions and deliver faster, more predictable outcomes. With more than 20 years of partnership across compute, storage, networking, and AI, ePlus helps customers design the right HPE solutions backed by expert advisory, professional, and managed services with support for GreenLake consumption models. ePlus is an HPE Triple Platinum Plus Partner, HPE Juniper Networking Global Elite Plus Partner, and HPE Authorized Support and Managed Services Partner. In June 2026, HPE named ePlus its North America Networking Partner of the Year. More information about the partnership and joint offerings can be found at www.eplus.com/how-we-partner/hpe.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered 24x7x365 Managed Services for more than 25 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals. The company holds multiple differentiating compliance attestations, including SSAE 18 (SOC 1 Type 2) as well as HIPAA attestation and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 for its cloud-based managed services, and engineers receive Criminal Justice Information Services Level 4 awareness training. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.