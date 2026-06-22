ePlus Honored with North America Networking Partner of the Year Award from HPE

HERNDON, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been honored with the prestigious North America Networking Partner of the Year award from HPE.

The HPE Partner Awards honor partners who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and success in providing value to their customers and helping them realize their full growth potential. The recognition is awarded to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional performance in financial results, innovative solutions, and significant business outcomes.

With more than 20 years of partnership across compute, storage, networking, and AI, ePlus helps customers navigate HPE's broad solutions portfolio and design AI, Hybrid Cloud, Networking, and Security solutions. ePlus and HPE Juniper Networking deliver modern, cloud-based network architectures powered by Mist AI, designed to optimize user experiences, automate operations, and reduce IT complexity across wired, wireless, and WAN environments. ePlus, a Triple Platinum Plus and Global Elite Plus partner, backs these solutions with advisory, professional, and managed services, including first-call support, as well as consumption models.

"We're thrilled to be named HPE's Networking Solutions Provider of the Year and are proud of how we're able to use ePlus services to help customers achieve the right networking outcomes," said Ken Farber, president ePlus software, strategy, alliances and marketing. "In partnership with HPE we're able to create incredible forward traction in our customers' modernization initiatives and are looking forward to the continued impact we will have in the market."

"The HPE Partner of the Year 2026 Awards spotlight partners who don't just keep pace with innovation, they invest in truly understanding the full HPE portfolio and building the expertise to apply it to real customer challenges," said Simon Ewington, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. "That depth of capability is what turns great technology into measurable outcomes for our customers. HPE is proud to celebrate our partners' achievements and to help them deliver world-class innovation and services for all our customers."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.