ePlus Recognized as Services Partner of the Year at Everpure Annual Accelerate Partner Forum

HERNDON, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it was recognized by Everpure as Services Partner of the Year at Everpure's annual Accelerate Partner Forum in Las Vegas.

Each year, Everpure honors partners who go above and beyond—demonstrating exceptional commitment, delivering impactful solutions, and driving meaningful results for shared customers.

ePlus earned the Services Partner of the Year award in recognition of ePlus Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) leveraging Everpure Evergreen//One™, a flexible, managed, consumption-based offering. ePlus StaaS provides an adaptable storage model that allows organizations to pay for only the storage capacity they use and need, helping to manage costs.

Everpure collaborates with partners around the world to help organizations modernize their data infrastructure and unlock the full value of their data. Together, ePlus and Everpure deliver innovative, sustainable, and simplified storage solutions that help accelerate business outcomes and reduce operational complexity.

"We are very excited by our recognition as Everpure's Services Partner of the Year and are grateful to be acknowledged for the difference our services are making for our customers," said Ken Farber, president, ePlus software, strategy, alliances and marketing. "In a rapidly changing technology landscape it's critical to find new and innovative ways to help customers meet their objectives. The ingenuity of ePlus StaaS is that it helps customers achieve positive outcomes by providing a creative path to access the technology they need."

"The energy at our Global Partner Forum was undeniable. These awards recognize the master architects of our ecosystem—partners who are expanding across our portfolio and delivering elevated value to the market. We are in this for the long run, and if these winners are any indication, the future of our partnership has never looked stronger," said Ricardo Moreno, VP Global Partner Sales, Everpure.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.