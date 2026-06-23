ePlus Successfully Earns Place on CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 15 Consecutive Years

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that for the fifteenth consecutive year, it has earned a spot on the CRN Solution Provider 500 List.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

In a rapidly changing technology landscape, ePlus offers its customers an ever-expanding selection of solutions and services that span the full technology ecosystem and support their transformation and modernization initiatives. With technology solutions ranging from data management, cyber security, AI or networking along with a complementary portfolio of consulting, managed and professional services, ePlus helps deliver positive outcomes to customer organizations who need to move quickly and efficiently through modern challenges.

"While we're gratified to be recognized on the CRN SP 500 list for another year, we take it as validation of the tremendous customer value we provide with every interaction," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. ""We strive to provide our customers with solutions they can rely on, trusted guidance, exceptional knowledge and market-leading expertise they can leverage for maximum value. We look forward to continuing to help them meet today's challenges and also evolve and adapt with them to provide business outcomes for the future."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list is featured online at www.CRN.com.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.