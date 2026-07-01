ePlus Surpasses Industry Benchmarks with Outstanding Net Promoter Score in Independent Survey

Majority of Customers Indicate Likelihood to Recommend ePlus Solutions and Services

HERNDON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced that in an independent survey of ePlus customers conducted by VistaXM, a leading, third party customer research firm, the majority of respondents indicated high satisfaction with their customer experience and a likelihood to recommend ePlus' solutions and services.

The survey gathered responses from over 1,400 customer contacts across a variety of regions and vertical industries to assess overall satisfaction, loyalty and likelihood to recommend ePlus inc. solutions and services. A net promoter score (NPS) of 74 significantly exceeds the technology industry average of 40-55, underscoring high customer satisfaction and ePlus' commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"ePlus places customer experience at the forefront of every decision, every investment and every solution or service we develop," said Deanna Davenport, vice president of customer experience at ePlus. "An NPS of 74, validated by an independent body and drawn from more than 1,400 voices, tells us that we're not just meeting expectations, we're consistently exceeding them. We're deeply proud of this recognition and remain committed to delivering the elevated experiences that our customers trust in and expect from ePlus."

"An NPS of 74 is exceptionally strong for an IT services company and places ePlus among the top tier of organizations achieving results at this level," said Dr. Howard Lax, principal strategist, Experience Management & Data Science at VistaXM. "In our experience benchmarking CX across the industry, scores like this don't happen by accident; they reflect a sustained, organization-wide commitment to the customer relationship."

"As a longstanding channel partner, we've seen firsthand the value the team at ePlus delivers. The experience and expertise their team brings to customers is outstanding, and we're gratified to see that reflected so clearly in the strong NPS survey results," said Hope Galley, vice president, Americas Partner Organization, Everpure. "Congratulations to ePlus on this well-deserved recognition, and we look forward to your continued success."

"The voice of the customer is one that ePlus takes very seriously and one we value tremendously as a partner," said Tim Coogan, SVP global partner sales at Cisco. "ePlus is committed to putting their customers first always, through service excellence, exceptional knowledge and trusted partnership and we look forward to the continued opportunities that will come from this."

"ePlus continues to set a high bar through its commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for their customers. Their impressive NPS score, exceeding industry benchmarks, underscores that dedication and the strength of their customer-first approach. Our strong partnership is built on a shared focus on customer success, and together we are deeply aligned in driving meaningful business outcomes—combining Lenovo's innovation with ePlus' expertise and service excellence," said Wade McFarland, vice president, NA Channel at Lenovo.

"ePlus' exceptional customer satisfaction is a direct reflection of their operational excellence and the deep trust they have earned in the market," said Alvaro Celis, chief partner and ecosystem officer at NetApp. "We share their passion for delivering customer value, and we are delighted to power ePlus' momentum with NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure, enabling our mutual customers to secure their data estates and accelerate innovation responsibly in the era of enterprise AI."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.