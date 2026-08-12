Epoch Launches EpochX, Extending Its Events Platform to Enable Marketing Teams to Measure Event-Driven Pipeline

The only AI-native platform gives Field Marketers, Event Marketers, and Demand Gen teams the insights needed to prove which events drive return, all in one platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoch, the AI-native events platform, today announced the launch of EpochX, a new offering purpose-built for Field Marketers, Event Marketers, and Demand Gen teams to assess and demonstrate the revenue generated by the events they own. Extending Epoch beyond employee experience into external marketing events, EpochX connects registration, attendance, and engagement directly to Salesforce and HubSpot, giving marketers a clear view of the event-sourced pipeline. As events become one of the largest and least accountable lines in the B2B marketing budget, EpochX gives marketers a way to connect their event investments to measurable revenue.

After years of virtual and hybrid formats, demand for in-person events is surging. According to Freeman's 2025 Gen Z Report, 73% of working professionals want their companies to allocate more spending to in-person events, while 92% say in-person gatherings help them stay ahead of what's happening in their industry. Gartner projects that mass digital fatigue will push CMOs to allocate 70% of their budgets to offline channels by 2028. As digital channels become increasingly saturated, live events are emerging as a critical opportunity for companies to build the relationships that drive business forward.

There has also been a shift from what companies expect from events. Event Marketers are increasingly under pressure to show whether opportunities tied to attendees actually advance after an event. But the systems used to measure that impact have not kept up: registration data gets exported into spreadsheets, attendee information arrives late or incomplete, and by the time a deal closes, the event that started it has disappeared from the record. Events end up managed as a cost center because that is the only thing the data can prove.

The broader investment ecosystem has taken notice of this renewed push towards in-person across the events industry. In May, Apollo agreed to combine Questex and Emerald into a single B2B events platform, citing the value of in-person connection as AI reshapes how professionals meet and build relationships. The transaction signals renewed confidence that live events are an essential part of the modern B2B go-to-market strategy.

Rather than serving as another event logistics platform, EpochX connects event activity directly to pipeline, ensuring registrations, attendance, and engagement automatically flow into the CRM alongside the rest of the buyer journey. Unlike traditional event management platforms that primarily focus on planning and execution, EpochX was built to make event-generated pipeline visible where marketing and sales teams already measure revenue. The result is a complete view of how events influence revenue that marketers can confidently deliver to CMOs.

"AI can generate infinite content, which means the most valuable thing a marketer owns is a room full of real people," said Jade Choy, Co-Founder and CEO of Epoch. "Every other channel got instrumented over the last decade. Events didn't. We built EpochX so the pipeline an event creates shows up in the CRM automatically, and marketers stop having to argue from memory."

"Field events have moved beyond brand-building. Demand for in-person functions has come roaring back, but expectations have changed," said Keith Choy, Co-Founder of Epoch. "They're no longer judged on attendance or applause. Today, success for event teams is measured by pipeline velocity: whether real deals move forward in the weeks after an event. We built EpochX to make that connection visible."

The launch marks the next step in Epoch's progression towards the definitive system of record for events. While Epoch Engage helps organizations run internal events and employee experience programs, EpochX extends the platform to external events that drive demand generation and revenue, giving companies a unified way to plan, execute, and measure every event they host.

To learn more, visit https://www.epochapp.com/epochx

About Epoch

Epoch is an AI-native events company based in San Francisco. Its first product, Epoch Engage, helps People and Workplace teams run internal events and employee experience programs. EpochX extends Epoch into external, revenue-generating events, giving marketing teams a way to measure the impact of their events natively in their CRM. Visit https://www.epochapp.com/epochx to learn more.

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SOURCE Epoch