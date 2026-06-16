Epson Introduces New 100ppm Color Multifunction Printer for Offices, Print Shops and Printing Services

WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 Built for Reliable, Consistent High-Speed Printing with Precise Color Control

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the high-speed WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C10000 Color MFP designed for offices, print shops and print services, where brand colors matter and every job must look right the first time. The new 100 ISO ppm† AM-C10000 is built for reliable, consistent printing in busy environments. It combines ultra-quick output, advanced color control1 and workflow tools1 to deliver dependable, professional results.

"Many businesses need more than basic printing capabilities. They need solutions that are not only reliable but can support faster workflows and greater operational efficiency without compromising quality," said Dennis Fan, product manager, Epson America. "The new WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 color MFP is engineered for exceptional speed, reliability and professional-quality results with precise color control and integrated workflow tools, making it ideal for everything from everyday business documents to high-volume print production."

New Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 Delivers 100 ISO ppm† Color Printing for Busy Offices and Printing Services Post this

Supporting high-volume office workloads and print jobs, it has a recommended monthly print volume of 25,000 to 100,000 pages and print speeds of 100 ISO ppm,† the fastest in its class.2 With PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, it's engineered to support dependable, long-term performance while also delivering the lowest power consumption in its class, up to 80% lower compared to color laser printers.3

Professional color printing for high-volume offices

The AM-C10000 goes far beyond everyday office printing, making it an ideal color MFP for busy office teams that rely on consistent, high-quality output every day. It delivers full-speed A3/ledger duplex printing, a fast first-page-out time and quick duplex and envelope printing speeds, helping workplaces maintain productivity without sacrificing quality. With DURABrite® Pro pigment ink, it produces rapid-drying, water-resistant prints with vivid grayscale and crisp black text for professional-looking documents that stand up to handling.

Consistent quality for print production

For print shops, color accuracy is critical, especially when customers request exact brand matching for materials like letterheads, envelopes or documents with logos. The AM-C10000 is engineered to give operators the tools they need to deliver precise, consistent color prints, and can be used in a print shop or complement a production environment. Optional Epson Edge® Print software provides auto presets for job and queue control, PANTONE® color matching, spot color support,4 and ICC color profile control to match output color to the exact specification for consistent results across multiple production print jobs.

Additional features

Combining advanced finishing and flexible expansion options, features such as stacking, stapling, hole-punching, duplex printing up to SRA3, an A3+ high-capacity tray, optional fax and multi-networks capabilities help teams manage complex print jobs more efficiently. Mobile and cloud printing support,5 including Apple® AirPrint®, Mopria® Print Service, Mopria Scan and more, enables convenient printing and scanning. Plus, a full suite of advanced security features and seamless workflow integration, with support for Epson Solutions Suite and industry-leading third-party solutions through Epson Open Platform, allow for productivity and connectivity across the workplace.

Availability

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 replaces the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, bringing added capabilities and features. The AM-C10000 is now available. For more information, visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers-multifunction-workforce-enterprise.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce® Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/Office-Printers. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit epson.com/printspeed

1 Requires additional purchase

2 AM-C10000 as compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 65 ppm or greater based on industry available data as of February 2026. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit epson.com/printspeed

3 AM-C10000 as compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 65 ppm or greater based on industry available data as of February 2026. Actual power savings will vary depending on usage.

4 PANTONE reference library is not included in Epson Edge Print P1 software purchase. The library can be purchased from a 3rd party and imported to Epson Edge Print P1.

5 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit epson.com/connect

EPSON, Epson Edge, DURABrite, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. AirPrint and Apple are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. The Mopria wordmark and the Mopria Logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Mopria Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pantone LLC in the United States and/or other countries. PANTONE trademarks used under license agreement between Pantone LLC and Seiko Epson Corporation. All rights reserved. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.