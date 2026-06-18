Epson Robots to Showcase SafeSense Technology, High-Performance, Compact SCARA and 6-Axis Solutions and First Look at Epson Collaborative Robot at Automate 2026

Epson Interactive Demos Highlight Breadth of Flexible, Cost-Effective Automation Solutions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be showcasing its automation portfolio, including SafeSense™ technology, high-performance SCARA and 6-Axis solutions and a preview of its upcoming cobot at Automate 2026, June 22-25. Epson will have displays in the Main Hall Booth #1421, South Building and the Education Pavilion Booth #31057, North Building at the show.

"Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to automate quickly and cost-effectively," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "Epson delivers integrated, easy-to-deploy solutions that reduce complexity and accelerate time to value. From compact SCARA robots to integrated feeding and future collaborative solutions, we're making automation more accessible and practical for real-world applications."

Epson to Preview Upcoming Cobot and Showcase SCARA and 6‑Axis Solutions at Automate 2026 Post this

Epson will deliver insights on practical, cost-effective automation through integrated robotics, vision, and feeding solutions. Engage with experts to evaluate applications, reduce deployment risk, and identify the right automation approach for each unique operation.

Speaking Engagements "Automation 401: Choosing the Right Automation Tools for the Job" – Marsic will discuss the foundational steps of evaluating and redefining workflows before designing a workcell, alongside the key considerations, components and trade-offs required to build a productive, flexible and profitable automated system. The session will take place on Wednesday, June 24 from 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. CDT in Room S403ab. "From STEM to Staff: Leveraging Robot Software to Teach Concepts for All Levels of Education from High School to Trade School and Beyond" – Jim Shimano, product manager, Epson Robots, will discuss how robotics software can support STEM education and workforce readiness from high school through trade school and beyond. Attendees will learn how software-based approaches can expand access to robotics education while reducing costs and hardware-related barriers. The session will take place on Monday, June 22 from Noon – 12:30 p.m. CDT at the A3 NextGen Theater – Booth 32054. "Stories from the Lab: How a Software-Centric Approach to Robotics Can Reduce Cost, Stimulate Growth and Mitigate Risk" – Shimano will share insights from his experience as a former college lab instructor, highlighting how software-based robotics platforms can help academic programs overcome common barriers. He will explore how these approaches can reduce hardware costs, improve safety, increase accessibility, and provide a scalable foundation for robotics education, training, and long-term growth. The session will take place on Wednesday, June 24 from 1:30 – 2 p.m. CDT at the A3 NextGen Theater – Booth 32054.



Hardware Technology Demonstrations SafeSense Interactive Demo – Hands-on demonstration of Epson's SafeSense technology, which uses sensors to detect when a user enters the robot's workspace, enabling high-performance automation with safe human interaction. IntelliFlex TM Feeding System – Integrated with Epson robots, Epson RC+ ® Development Software and vision guide, the IntelliFlex Feeding System offers easy setup and configuration starting under $36,000. RS-Series SCARA and N-Series 6-Axis Robots – Both lineups offer compact, space-saving designs to increase throughput without expanding footprint. The RS-Series offers a "zero-footprint" design and the N-Series delivers a unique kinematic configuration that reduces required workspace area by up to 40% compared to standard 6-axis robots. High-performance SCARA and 6-Axis Portfolio – From Epson SCARA GX-series and T-series to Epson 6-Axis, VT-series and more, these proven solutions offer precision, speed and reliability across all applications.



Software Demonstrations Epson RC+ ® Development Software – A powerful, PC-based environment with intuitive GUI Builder for custom interfaces. Integrated vision and IntelliFlex capabilities are fully developed and supported by Epson, simplifying deployment. Epson PC-based Simulation Software – Enabling scalable robotics education through virtual environments, and removing the cost and complexity of physical systems, students can learn and program within RC+, with the option to transition to physical robots as programs grow.



Technology Preview Epson Collaborative Robot – First look at Epson's upcoming cobot platform, planned for 2026.



Automate 2026 will take place from June 22 – 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT and June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago. For more details, visit www.automateshow.com. To learn more about Epson robot solutions at the show, stop by the Main Hall Booth #1421, South Building or the Education Pavilion Booth #31057, North Building or visit www.epsonrobots.com to contact a robot expert.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through April 2026.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. SafeSense and IntelliFlex are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.