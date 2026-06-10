Epson SureColor G9070 Direct-to-Film Printer Now Available

64-Inch Wide DTFilm Printer Delivers Twin-Roll Flexibility, Automated Maintenance and High-Speed Production for Garment Decorators

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced its newest direct-to-film (DTFilm) printer, SureColor® G9070, is now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. The latest addition to its SureColor G-Series wide-format DTFilm printer line, the SureColor G9070 is designed to help garment decorators and print shop owners maximize productivity while minimizing downtime. The 64-inch printer delivers high-speed output, twin-roll flexibility and automated maintenance features engineered for reliable, continuous transfer production.

Epson SureColor G9070 DTFilm printer now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging resellers Post this Maximum Graphics, a New Jersey-based full-service print provider, uses the SureColor G9070 for DTFilm applications and describes it one of the most user-friendly and reliable printers its team has operated.

Maximum Graphics, a New Jersey-based full-service print provider, has been using the SureColor G9070 in full production environments since March, primarily to produce gang sheets for customers purchasing transfer film for heat press applications. Marcos Guareno, owner of Maximum Graphics, notes, "What stands out most is how simple it is to operate and maintain. We can run the printer continuously for six to eight hours with consistent color and no dropout issues, and startup and shutdown take just minutes. The registration is also incredibly precise, allowing us to achieve finer details with clean edges and no white peeking out. It's easily one of the most user-friendly and reliable printers we've worked with and has kept up with the quality standards our customers expect."

Built to support demanding production environments, the SureColor G9070 delivers print speeds up to 350 ft²/hr and offers twin-roll functionality for simultaneous printing on two media rolls. Featuring a user-replaceable PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead, Nozzle Verification Technology and UltraChrome® DF inks, the printer is designed to produce consistent, repeatable color with minimal operator intervention.

Engineered to keep production moving, the SureColor G9070 touts automated maintenance routines, intuitive controls and a large-capacity sealed-ink-pack system designed to reduce handling errors and support high-volume workflows, ideal for oversized graphics, large transfer orders and high-throughput apparel production environments.

"As DTFilm adoption continues to accelerate, customers are looking for technology that helps them increase output while simplifying day-to-day operations," said Paul G. Morales, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "The SureColor G9070 gives print shops the flexibility and efficiency to take on larger jobs, reduce interruptions and support long-run production environments."

Availability

The SureColor G9070 is now available through Epson Professional Imaging resellers. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/direct-to-film-printer.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

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* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

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