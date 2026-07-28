Epson Unveils New A3 Flatbed Document Scanner Lineup Delivering Connectivity, Usability and Productivity

Epson Strengthens Commercial Scanner Portfolio with

New DS-51000WN, DS-61000WN and DS-71000WN Offering Versatility for Users

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the best-selling scanner brand in the United States,1 today announced an updated A3 flatbed document scanner lineup: the DS-51000WN, DS-61000WN and DS-71000WN network document scanners. Designed to enhance connectivity, usability and productivity, the new solutions support a wide range of document capture applications across healthcare, finance, government, enterprise, and other business environments.

"At Epson, we're continuing to raise the standard for business document capture," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America. "Our modernized A3 flatbed portfolio brings our latest scanning innovations to users with A3 document capture requirements, delivering a versatile lineup that supports diverse business applications. Offering a complete lineup in this segment, Epson continues to lead the industry with innovative scanning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses."

The DS-51000WN, DS-61000WN and DS-71000WN A3 flatbed scanners combine robust performance, built-in network connectivity and high-quality color scanning to support efficient document management across a wide range of media, from oversized documents and bound materials to photos and everyday paperwork. The spacious 11" x 17" flatbed accommodates oversized and specialty media, while smart scanning modes include a new Book Mode which automatically captures pages as they are placed on the flatbed, eliminating repeated lid handling or button presses. A dedicated Photo Mode effortlessly enhances images with color restoration and auto exposure, helping produce vibrant, true-to-life results.

The scanners include TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for seamless integration with existing document management systems, along with an intuitive 4.3" color touchscreen that simplifies everyday operation. Featuring ScanWay™ PC-free functionality, the scanners directly scan to a USB flash drive,2 email,3 network folders3 or online storage accounts4 – no computer or software installation required. The scanners also include Epson Document Capture5 software, enabling users to create customized job profiles and document scanning tasks, generate searchable PDFs or editable Microsoft® Office files6; and support scanning to online storage accounts such as Dropbox®, SharePoint® and Google Drive™.7

Designed for fast and efficient document capture, the DS-61000WN A3 scanner features a robust 150-page Auto Document Feeder (ADF) and high-speed duplex scanning speeds of up to 50 ppm/100 ipm8 to effortlessly handle everyday business workflows.

Engineered for demanding enterprise environments, the DS-71000WN high-performance A3 scanner combines ultra-fast duplex scanning, at up to 70 ppm/140 ipm,8 with a robust 150-page ADF, and advanced capabilities to streamline high-volume workflows. It features EdgeLink™ and enterprise integration capabilities that enable direct scanning through supported third-party platforms, as well as centralized management using Epson workflow solutions.

Additional Scanner Features

Whether scanning bound materials, capturing oversized documents or processing multipage files, the scanners enable flexible capture across multiple applications. Features include:



DS-51000WN DS-61000WN DS-71000WN Fast scanning speeds ✓ Up to 50 ppm/ 100 ipm8 Up to 70 ppm/ 140 ipm8 Auto document feeder (ADF) N/A 150 pages 150 pages Peak daily duty cycle N/A Up to 8,000 sheets9 Up to 11,200 sheets9 Easy to use – intuitive, large 4.3" LCD touchscreen ✓ ✓ ✓ Connected for productivity – built-in wireless, Ethernet and USB connectivity ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart scanning modes for books and photos ✓ ✓ ✓ ScanWay PC-free scanning – easy sharing and collaboration ✓ ✓ ✓ Authentication + EdgeLink support N/A N/A ✓

Availability

The DS-51000WN (MSRP $1,899), DS-61000WN (MSRP $3,699) and DS-71000WN (MSRP $4,999) are now available through Epson.com and authorized CaptureProTM resellers. For more information, please visit: https://epson.com/document-scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Unit sales from March 2025 through February 2026 per industry available and Epson internal data sources as of March 2026.

2 USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password or encryption), or those requiring a dedicated driver cannot be used.

3 Network connection is required.

4 Internet connection is required. 5 Epson Document Capture Pro software for Windows® only; Epson Document Capture for Mac® only. 6 Word, Excel® and PowerPoint® for Windows only; Word and Excel for Mac only. 7 With Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. All listed services available on Windows PC installation; Google Drive available for Mac installation. 8 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface. 9 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on maximum scanning speed and an assumed daily use time.

EPSON is a registered trademark and ScanWay is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. CapturePro and EdgeLink are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Drive is a trademark of Google LLC. Microsoft, Excel, exFAT, FAT, PowerPoint, SharePoint and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.