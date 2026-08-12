EQ Bank announces the biggest-ever giveaway of 25 million PC Optimum™ points and hosts interactive pop-ups in Loblaws, turning Canadians' everyday moments into everyday wins

Thanks to EQ Bank one lucky PC Optimum™ member will win 25 million PC Optimum™ points through the Grand Scan contest

Canadians can visit EQ Bank pop-ups at select Loblaw-affiliated grocery stores in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, where PC Optimum™ members can Spin-to-Win PC Optimum™ points

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ Bank is celebrating its role as the exclusive financial services partner of the PC Optimum™ loyalty program, bringing more ways to earn PC Optimum™ points directly to millions of Canadians where they already shop, browse and run errands this summer. Launching nearly a month of rewards-rich experiences for Canadians through The Grand Scan Contest and multiple interactive in-store pop-ups across the country, EQ Bank is turning ordinary moments into unexpected wins through PC Optimum™ points, providing extra value for everyday actions.

"We believe that banking should happen where life happens, and Canadians should get more value from the financial choices they make every day," said Daniel Rethazy, EVP, Personal Banking. "That's why EQ Bank is showing up in new and meaningful ways this summer - meeting Canadians where they already are and delivering more value in the moments that matter. As we begin this new chapter with PC Financial, this is the first step in how we're creating even more opportunities for Canadians to make every dollar go further and be rewarded for the everyday choices they make."

The Grand Scan Contest, brought to you by EQ Bank, offers a chance to win 25 million PC Optimum™ points for one lucky customer

EQ Bank is launching The Grand Scan Contest, the biggest-ever PC Optimum™ points giveaway for a single winner. Administered by Loblaw, the two-week national contest will run from Aug. 13 to 26, giving contest participants a chance to win one prize of 25 million PC Optimum™ points.

Entering the contest is as simple as running your everyday errands. PC Optimum™ members are automatically entered when they make a purchase of $20 or more at a participating Loblaw-affiliated grocery store or Shoppers Drug Mart and scan their PC Optimum™ card via their PC Optimum™ App or their digital wallet at checkout. For full contest details, including email submission, visit: pcoptimum.ca/eqb-contest.

More chances to earn in everyday moments as EQ Bank pops up at select Loblaws across Canada

As another example of how EQ Bank will start to show up in bigger and more meaningful ways for Canadians, EQ Bank is hosting in-store pavilion pop-ups in Loblaw stores across Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. Onsite, PC Optimum™ members can engage in Spin-to-Win experiences to earn even more PC Optimum™ points. They'll also have the chance to learn about how EQ Bank envisions delivering more connected banking experiences, including new ways to earn rewards, grow their money, and get more value from everyday banking.

EQ Bank invites Canadians to join pop-ups in person:

Toronto, Aug. 13 to 16: Loblaws Leslie Street (17 Leslie St, Toronto, ON, M4M 3H9)

Loblaws Leslie Street (17 Leslie St, Toronto, ON, M4M 3H9) Vancouver, Aug. 20 to 23: Real Canadian Superstore Vancouver-Grandview (3185 Grandview Highway, Vancouver, BC, V5M 2E9)

Real Canadian Superstore Vancouver-Grandview (3185 Grandview Highway, Vancouver, BC, V5M 2E9) Calgary, Aug. 27 to 30: Real Canadian Superstore Calgary-Signal Hill (5858 Signal Hill Cntr S.W., Calgary, AB, T3H 3P8)

Whether they're grocery shopping, running errands or simply opening their PC Optimum™ App, Canadians are invited to engage with EQ Bank in new ways this summer for a chance to win PC Optimum™ points, complementing the everyday points-earning opportunities already available through PC® Mastercard® and PC Money™ Account. To learn more about how PC Financial® has joined EQ Bank visit: www.eqbank.ca/eqbank-and-pcfinancial

About EQ Bank

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $150 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates EQ Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™.

Our purpose is to remake banking so every Canadian gets ahead, every day. Since 1970, we have built thoughtful financial solutions that serve nearly 4 million customers, turning everyday moments into meaningful progress. As the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw Companies Limited's PC Optimum™ loyalty program – one of Canada's largest loyalty programs with more than 18 million members – EQ Bank's financial solutions are deeply embedded into the daily lives of Canadians.

We provide personal and commercial banking services to Canadian households and businesses through everyday banking, tailored lending and connected payments, while fueling competition and choice in Canadian banking. Through our subsidiaries, we also offer home and auto insurance, estate and trust services, credit union solutions and alternative asset management.

To learn more, visit eqb.investorroom.com and eqbank.ca, or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About PC Optimum™ and Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and health services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®.

Investor contact:

Lemar Persaud

SVP, Investor Relations & Enterprise Performance Management

[email protected]

Media contact:

Danielle Mason

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

Media contact for Loblaw Companies Limited:

[email protected]

SOURCE EQ Bank