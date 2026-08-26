EQB reports third quarter 2026 results including one month of results from PC Financial and announces dividend increase

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2026, including one month of results from the acquisition of President's Choice Bank ("PC Bank"), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc. and certain affiliated entities of PC Bank (collectively, "PC Financial").

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 : $2.12, +4% q/q and +2% y/y (reported -$3.39)

: $2.12, +4% q/q and +2% y/y (reported -$3.39) Adjusted PPPT 1 : $196.2 million, +28% q/q and +36% y/y (reported $135.1 million)

: $196.2 million, +28% q/q and +36% y/y (reported $135.1 million) Adjusted ROE 1 : 10.3%, +10 bps q/q and +20 bps y/y (reported -16.2%)

: 10.3%, +10 bps q/q and +20 bps y/y (reported -16.2%) Adjusted ROTCE 1 : 11.1%, +40 bps q/q and +50 bps y/y (reported -17.1%)

: 11.1%, +40 bps q/q and +50 bps y/y (reported -17.1%) Adjusted revenue 1 : $393.0 million, +30% q/q and +27% y/y (reported $391.3 million)

: $393.0 million, +30% q/q and +27% y/y (reported $391.3 million) Book value per share : $86.86, +7% q/q and +5% y/y

: $86.86, +7% q/q and +5% y/y Common share dividends declared : $0.63 per share, +3% q/q and +15% y/y

: $0.63 per share, +3% q/q and +15% y/y Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.4% and total capital ratio of 16.6%

"With the closing of PC Financial on Canada Day, EQB has structurally shifted in customer reach, products, revenue mix and growth potential. The integration is progressing to plan, and we now meet millions of Canadians where they already are, including at the grocery aisle, at the pump, and across everyday spending moments," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, EQB. "Underneath the transaction, earnings were impacted by elevated performing and impaired provisions that reflect the continued pressure many Canadians are facing. Despite a housing market that has yet to turn, our core businesses performed well, and we made great progress growing market share and loans under management. The earnings power of the combined business will become more visible in Q4, and we will set out the path to our 2027 and medium-term return objectives at our Investor Day in December."

Closed PC Financial, positioning EQB to realize the benefits of integration, scale and synergies

Transformational acquisition expands EQB's reach to more than 4 million directly served customers, establishes EQB as the exclusive financial services partner of the PC Optimum™ loyalty program and its more than 18 million active members, and elevates EQB's assets under management and administration 1 to $151 billion

to $151 billion Credit card and recurring PC insurance fee income meaningfully adds to EQB's revenue and brings diversification, contributing to 30% q/q and 27% y/y revenue growth, while increasing non-interest revenue to 19% of total revenue despite Q3/26 including only one month of PC Financial results

Integration execution remains well underway with $15 million in annualized cost savings to date; on track toward a $30 million pre-tax annual run-rate synergy target

Significantly increased retail deposit customers with the completed acquisition of PC Financial

Direct retail deposits increased to $10.8 billion in Q3 (+8% q/q and +11% y/y) driven by the addition of PC Bank direct retail deposits, which further diversified EQB's funding base. Direct retail deposits represented 29% of total deposit principal (up 155 bps q/q)

With a combined customer base of over 4 million, establishes a solid foundation to grow the deposit base

Delivered growth in loans under management1 against a difficult operating environment

Personal LUM 1 increased 14% q/q and 11% y/y, reflecting the acquired credit card portfolio, momentum in the fast-growing decumulation segment and uninsured residential lending origination market share gains in Ontario, partially offset by a deliberate slowdown in lower risk-adjusted return segments including single-family insured mortgages

increased 14% q/q and 11% y/y, reflecting the acquired credit card portfolio, momentum in the fast-growing decumulation segment and uninsured residential lending origination market share gains in Ontario, partially offset by a deliberate slowdown in lower risk-adjusted return segments including single-family insured mortgages Personal LUM 1 , excluding insured single-family mortgages, increased 19% q/q and 23% y/y

, excluding insured single-family mortgages, increased 19% q/q and 23% y/y Commercial LUM1 increased 2% q/q and 12% y/y, driven by strong growth in construction loans (predominantly insured) and continued strength in CMHC insured multi-unit residential mortgages

Expanding and diversifying revenue sources with PC Financial

Net interest income (NII) increased 22% q/q and y/y, reflecting an increase in net interest margin (NIM) 1 of 33 bps to 2.41% and a modest 2% increase in average interest earning assets. NIM 1 expanded due to the addition of the higher yielding credit cards associated with the acquisition of PC Financial and related fair value marks. NIM 1 on the Personal and Commercial lending portfolios remained relatively stable

of 33 bps to 2.41% and a modest 2% increase in average interest earning assets. NIM expanded due to the addition of the higher yielding credit cards associated with the acquisition of PC Financial and related fair value marks. NIM on the Personal and Commercial lending portfolios remained relatively stable Adjusted non-interest revenue (NIR) 1 increased 77% q/q and 55% y/y, reflecting a diversification of revenue, including credit card fee income (net of loyalty costs), insurance, and the accretion of fair value marks. These increases were partially offset by lower securitization gains

increased 77% q/q and 55% y/y, reflecting a diversification of revenue, including credit card fee income (net of loyalty costs), insurance, and the accretion of fair value marks. These increases were partially offset by lower securitization gains Reported total revenue increased 29% q/q and 28% y/y

Higher provisions reflect acquired credit cards and real estate market conditions

Reported provisions for credit losses (PCL) were up $258 million, primarily reflecting Day 1 PCL of $219 million on the acquired credit card portfolio

Adjusted PCL 1 reflects provisions relating to credit card activity in the month of July and increases in residential and commercial lending portfolios driven by softer real estate market conditions and equipment lease defaults

reflects provisions relating to credit card activity in the month of July and increases in residential and commercial lending portfolios driven by softer real estate market conditions and equipment lease defaults Total gross impaired loans increased 4% q/q as new formations outpaced resolutions, primarily reflecting extended workout timelines. Total formations decreased $39 million or 16% q/q, with lower formations in Commercial partially offset by a modest increase in Personal residential lending portfolios

The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets1 of 95 bps, compared to 46 bps at Q2/26, primarily reflecting the addition of an unsecured lending portfolio

Expense discipline remains strong

EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio 1 increased 70 bps q/q to 50.1% (reported 65.5%) and remains on track against its low-50% efficiency ratio target for 2026

increased 70 bps q/q to 50.1% (reported 65.5%) and remains on track against its low-50% efficiency ratio target for 2026 Adjusted expenses 1 increased 32% q/q and 19% y/y reflecting the inclusion of one month of PC Financial and disciplined expense management

increased 32% q/q and 19% y/y reflecting the inclusion of one month of PC Financial and disciplined expense management Reported expenses increased 40% q/q and 50% y/y, reflecting PC Financial, integration-related costs, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, and impairment charges

Capital strength supported dividend increase and buyback activity

EQB declared a dividend of $0.63 per common share payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026, representing +3% and +15% increases from the dividends paid in June 2026 and September 2025, respectively

In connection with the acquisition of PC Financial, EQB issued 7.2 million common shares on July 1, 2026. In Q3/26, EQB purchased and cancelled 147,589 common shares through its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) (2,441,213 repurchased year-to-date), supporting attractive return of capital for shareholders

"In Q3, we continued to execute with discipline: maintaining a strong efficiency ratio, expanding net interest margins, and proactively provisioning for credit losses," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "The closing of PC Financial represents a meaningful evolution in our business model, adding new revenue streams, enhancing earnings diversification, and reducing our reliance on housing and spread related income. Together, these changes strengthen the resilience of our earnings profile and position EQB for continued growth."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on August 27, 2026

EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Puneesh Arora, CRO, will host EQB's quarterly earnings call and webcast. The webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.



1 These are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures or ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section for more details.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at July 31, 2026 October 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 802,497 717,253 485,757 Restricted cash 1,037,856 1,326,684 1,218,685 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 2,000,246 1,604,165 1,949,171 Investments 1,755,772 1,645,864 1,731,462 Loans:





Personal 34,984,026 31,027,017 31,534,296 Commercial 14,285,038 15,412,457 15,823,942 Allowance for credit losses (485,387) (206,801) (170,399)

48,783,677 46,232,673 47,187,839 Securitization retained interests 1,111,015 1,028,623 999,729 Deferred tax assets 63,410 36,429 19,967 Other assets





Derivative financial instruments 162,657 242,799 246,162 Intangible assets 643,608 148,623 189,092 Goodwill 236,874 92,545 110,580 Investment in associate 52,720 49,884 49,877 Other 535,629 368,179 373,323

1,631,488 902,030 969,034 Total assets 57,185,961 53,493,721 54,561,644 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 37,405,378 36,616,511 36,360,714 Securitization liabilities 12,790,549 11,197,477 12,498,948 Obligations under repurchase agreements - 104,568 148,623 Deferred tax liabilities 208,049 199,151 204,296 Funding facilities 1,705,918 1,454,087 1,385,306 Other liabilities





Derivative financial instruments 59,569 94,742 70,489 Other 966,668 615,386 581,710

1,026,237 710,128 652,199 Total liabilities 53,136,131 50,281,922 51,250,086 Equity:





Common shares 1,448,151 503,060 512,172 Other equity instruments 345,098 147,360 147,360 Contributed deficit (18,610) (15,014) (15,034) Retained earnings 2,264,240 2,566,475 2,656,635 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,439 1,684 2,035 Total shareholders' equity 4,042,318 3,203,565 3,303,168 Non-controlling interests 7,512 8,234 8,390 Total equity 4,049,830 3,211,799 3,311,558 Total liabilities and equity 57,185,961 53,493,721 54,561,644

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended ($000s, except per share amounts) July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 Interest income:







Loans:







Personal 476,990 441,296 1,295,394 1,338,864 Commercial 212,041 239,468 653,211 718,715 Investments 20,768 21,314 62,976 61,438 Other 29,449 24,727 79,583 70,009

739,248 726,805 2,091,164 2,189,026 Interest expense:







Deposits 296,657 334,109 899,928 999,309 Securitization liabilities 108,799 122,476 314,635 360,250 Funding facilities 11,074 11,703 22,918 22,015 Other 3,544 34 10,337 187

420,074 468,322 1,247,818 1,381,761 Net interest income 319,174 258,483 843,346 807,265 Non-interest revenue:







Fees and other income 61,585 24,747 114,231 70,380 Net gains on loans and investments 902 521 2,984 3,854 Gain on sale from securitization activities 9,044 18,027 39,334 48,652 Net gains on hedging and derivatives 628 4,351 596 14,563

72,159 47,646 157,145 137,449 Revenue 391,333 306,129 1,000,491 944,714 Provision for credit losses 302,984 33,968 387,463 82,880 Revenue after provision for credit losses 88,349 272,161 613,028 861,834 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 83,440 79,791 227,887 230,005 Product costs 55,696 25,343 104,351 74,002 Technology and system costs 31,557 25,362 74,686 71,344 Marketing and corporate expenses 28,653 18,046 76,876 54,359 Regulatory and legal and professional fees 47,847 14,540 87,672 40,158 Premises 9,086 7,872 26,028 21,531

256,279 170,954 597,500 491,399 (Loss) income before income taxes (167,930) 101,207 15,528 370,435 Income tax (recovery) expense (40,671) 27,843 11,940 99,069 Net (loss) income (127,259) 73,364 3,588 271,366 Distribution to limited recourse capital notes holders - - 4,410 4,410 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests (127,259) 73,364 (822) 266,956 Net (loss) income attributable to:







Common shareholders (127,580) 73,014 (1,793) 265,949 Non-controlling interests 321 350 971 1,007

(127,259) 73,364 (822) 266,956 (Loss) earnings per share:







Basic (3.39) 1.91 (0.05) 6.93 Diluted (3.39) 1.90 (0.05) 6.88

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended ($000s) July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 Net (loss) income (127,259) 73,364 3,588 271,366 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:







Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income:







Net change in gains (losses) on fair value 697 (11,334) (5,807) 4,693 Recovery of credit losses recognized to income (49) - (242) - Reclassification of net losses to income 1,524 13,075 8,871 1,486 Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:







Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:







Net change in gains on fair value 560 - 2,063 868 Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings - - - (868)

2,732 1,741 4,885 6,179 Income tax expense (963) (639) (1,626) (1,928)

1,769 1,102 3,259 4,251 Cash flow hedges







Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value 23,681 5,501 25,698 (7,688) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income (21,589) (6,954) (27,729) (16,315)

2,092 (1,453) (2,031) (24,003) Income tax (expense) recovery (556) 3 554 6,083

1,536 (1,450) (1,477) (17,920) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 3,305 (348) 1,782 (13,669) Total comprehensive (loss) income (123,954) 73,016 5,370 257,697 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:







Common shareholders (124,275) 72,666 (11) 252,280 Other equity - - 4,410 4,410 Non-controlling interests 321 350 971 1,007

(123,954) 73,016 5,370 257,697

Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended July 31, 2026

Common

shares

Contributed

deficit Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Other equity

instruments Cash

flow

hedges Financial

instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 483,598 345,105 (17,341) 2,420,049 (1,316) 1,432 116 3,231,527 7,653 3,239,180

Net (loss) Income - - - (127,580) - - - (127,580) 321 (127,259)

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax - - - - - 18 18 18 - 18

Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 1,536 1,769 3,305 3,305 - 3,305

Common shares issued on acquisition 962,601 - - - - - - 962,601 - 962,601

Common share issuance costs, net of tax (208) - - - - - - (208)

(208)

Exercise of stock options 2,601 - - - - - - 2,601 - 2,601

Common shares repurchased and cancelled (1,936) - - (10,734) - - - (12,670) - (12,670)

Automatic Share purchase obligation - - - 4,034 - - - 4,034 - 4,034

Limited resource capital notes issuance costs, net of tax - (7) - - - - - (7) - (7)

Common share dividends - - - (21,529) - - - (21,529) (462) (21,991)

Put option – non-controlling interests - - (908) - - - - (908) - (908)

Stock-based compensation - - 1,134 - - - - 1,134 - 1,134

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options 1,495 - (1,495) - - - - - - -

Balance, end of period 1,448,151 345,098 (18,610) 2,264,240 220 3,219 3,439 4,042,318 7,512 4,049,830





























($000s) Three-month period ended July 31, 2025

Common

shares

Contributed

deficit Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Other equity

instruments Cash

flow

hedges Financial

instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 510,973 147,360 (19,177) 2,607,001 5,147 (2,803) 2,344 3,248,501 9,661 3,258,162

Net Income - - - 73,014 - - - 73,014 350 73,364

Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax - - - - - 39 39 39 - 39

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (1,450) 1,102 (348) (348) - (348)

Exercise of stock options 952 - - - - - - 952 - 952

Common share dividends - - - (20,297) - - - (20,297) (462) (20,759)

Put option – non-controlling interests - - (1,442) - - - - (1,442) - (1,442)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - 4,242 (3,083) - - - 1,159 (1,159) -

Stock-based compensation - - 1,590 - - - - 1,590 - 1,590

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options 247 - (247) - - - - - - -

Balance, end of period 512,172 147,360 (15,034) 2,656,635 3,697 (1,662) 2,035 3,303,168 8,390 3,311,558





























($000s) Nine-month period ended July 31, 2026

Common shares

Contributed deficit Retained earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)







Other equity instruments Cash

flow hedges Financial

instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 503,060 147,360 (15,014) 2,566,475 1,697 (13) 1,684 3,203,565 8,234 3,211,799

Net Income - - - 2,617 - -

2,617 971 3,588

Transfer of AOCI gains to income, net of tax - - - - - (27) (27) (27) - (27)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax - - - - (1,477) 3,259 1,782 1,782 - 1,782

Common shares issued on acquisition 962,601 - - - - - - 962,601 - 962,601

Common shares issuance costs, net of tax (208) - - - - - - (208) - (208)

Exercise of stock options 10,982 - - - - - - 10,982 - 10,982

Common shares repurchased and cancelled (31,786) - - (236,688) - - - (268,474) - (268,474)

Limited recourse capital notes issued - 200,000 - - - - - 200,000 - 200,000

Limited recourse capital notes issuance costs, net of tax - (2,262) - - - - - (2,262) - (2,262)

Limited recourse capital notes distributions - - - (4,410) - - - (4,410) - (4,410)

Common share dividends - - - (63,754) - - - (63,754) (1,693) (65,447)

Put option – non-controlling interests - - (2,818) - - - - (2,818) - (2,818)

Stock-based compensation - - 2,724 - - - - 2,724 - 2,724

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options 3,502 - (3,502) - - - - - - -

Balance, end of period 1,448,151 345,098 (18,610) 2,264,240 220 3,219 3,439 4,042,318 7,512 4,049,830





























($000s) Nine-month period ended July 31, 2025

Common shares

Contributed deficit Retained earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)







Other equity instruments Cash

flow

hedges Financial

instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 505,876 147,440 (17,374) 2,483,309 21,617 (13,062) 8,555 3,127,806 10,379 3,138,185

Net Income - - - 270,359 - - - 270,359 1,007 271,366

Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax - - - (6,377) - - - (6,377) - (6,377)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax - - - - - 7,016 7,016 7,016 - 7,016

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax - - - - - 133 133 133 - 133

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (17,920) 4,251 (13,669) (13,669) - (13,669)

Exercise of stock options 8,089 - - - - - - 8,089 - 8,089

Common shares repurchased and cancelled (3,740) - - (24,432) - - - (28,172) - (28,172)

Issuance costs, net of tax - (80) - - - - - (80) - (80)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax - - - (4,410) - - - (4,410) - (4,410)

Common share dividends - - - (58,731) - - - (58,731) (1,837) (60,568)

Put option – non-controlling interests - - (3,776) - - - - (3,776) - (3,776)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - 4,242 (3,083) - - - 1,159 (1,159) -

Stock-based compensation - - 3,821 - - - - 3,821 - 3,821

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options 1,947 - (1,947) - - - - - - -

Balance, end of period 512,172 147,360 (15,034) 2,656,635 3,697 (1,662) 2,035 3,303,168 8,390 3,311,558





























Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended ($000s) July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net (loss) income (127,259) 73,364 3,588 271,366 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:







Financial instruments at fair value through income 30,135 110,533 (998) (67,817) Amortization of premiums/discounts on financial instruments (8,681) (692) (13,238) (6,275) Depreciation of capital assets and amortization of intangible assets 27,315 16,844 57,776 49,238 Impairment of intangible assets 15,809 - 15,809 - Provision for credit losses 302,984 33,968 387,463 82,880 Securitization gains (9,044) (18,027) (39,334) (48,653) Stock-based compensation 1,134 1,590 2,724 3,821 Income taxes (40,671) 27,843 11,940 99,069 Securitization retained interests 55,230 44,691 158,559 126,389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash 116,706 (222,094) 300,737 (246,698) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 149,789 150,866 (396,081) (689,053) Loans receivable, net of securitizations 138,592 (176,355) 1,286,652 (442,501) Other assets 42,383 (9,003) 7,368 (8,922) Deposits (1,542,405) 1,349,617 (1,469,280) 2,605,032 Securitization liabilities 162,176 (1,060,539) (410,696) (2,128,524) Obligations under repurchase agreements (50,493) 64,531 (104,568) 148,623 Funding facilities 767,142 (25,064) (645) 438,350 Other liabilities (82,759) (27,275) (15,215) 38,124 Income taxes paid (3,322) (20,287) (61,936) (88,046) Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (55,239) 314,511 (279,375) 136,403 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 2,393 952 10,774 8,089 Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes (7) - 197,738 (80) Common share repurchased (4,602) - (268,474) (28,172) Dividends paid on common shares (21,991) (20,759) (65,447) (60,568) Distribution to other equity holders - - (4,410) (4,410) Funding facilities used for the Acquisition 252,475 - 252,475 - Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 228,268 (19,807) 122,656 (85,141) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of investments (252,179) (370,789) (849,361) (387,208) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 37,404 - 37,404 - Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 265,672 82,864 1,134,381 242,337 Investment in associate - - (3,598) - Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts - - - 53,032 Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (24,662) (21,769) (76,863) (65,307) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 26,235 (309,694) 241,963 (157,146) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 199,264 (14,990) 85,244 (105,884) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 603,233 500,747 717,253 591,641 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 802,497 485,757 802,497 485,757 Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosure:







Cash flows from operating activities include:







Interest received 683,031 683,755 1,996,582 2,062,196 Interest paid (501,223) (498,078) (1,198,541) (1,325,193) Dividends received - - - 350

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $151 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates EQ Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™.

Our purpose is to remake banking so every Canadian gets ahead, every day. Since 1970, we have built thoughtful financial solutions that serve more than 4 million customers, turning everyday moments into meaningful progress. As the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw Companies Limited's PC Optimum™ loyalty program – one of Canada's largest loyalty programs with more than 18 million members – EQ Bank's financial solutions are deeply embedded into the daily lives of Canadians.

We provide personal and commercial banking services to Canadian households and businesses through everyday banking, tailored lending and connected payments, while fueling competition and choice in Canadian banking. Through our subsidiaries, we also offer home and auto insurance, estate and trust services, credit union solutions and alternative asset management.

To learn more, visit eqb.investorroom.com and eqbank.ca, or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Lemar Persaud

SVP, IR and Enterprise Performance Management

[email protected]

Media contact:

Danielle Mason

Director, PR & Communications

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward- looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "guidance", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved", "will likely" or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to EQB's ability to successfully integrate an acquired business, including but not limited to EQB's announced acquisition of PC Financial1 from Loblaw Companies Limited (the Acquisition), entering into the related commercial arrangement and future communications and disclosures regarding the Acquisition, the timing and expected benefits of such transactions, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the expected impact on PC Financial customers and employees, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of EQB's customers and rates of default, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial; and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q3 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate, and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its loan business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions including, without limitation, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



1 On July 1, 2026, EQB completed the previously announced acquisition of PC Financial which is comprised of President's Choice Bank (PC Bank), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc., and certain other affiliated entities of PC® Bank. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, EQB entered into a long-term strategic relationship with Loblaw pursuant to a commercial agreement to become the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw and its PC Optimum™ loyalty program.



Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q3 2026

$37.42 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs;

$22.00 million intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions;

$1.71 million business exit costs (1) ; and

; and $219.06 million initial provisions for credit losses associated with acquired PC Financial credit cards.

Q2 2026

$17.75 million business exit costs (1) ;

; $13.84 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and

$1.97 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

Q3 2025

$4.04 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;

$2.59 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;

$0.86 million new office lease related expenses; and

$1.97 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

YTD 2026

$57.10 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs;

$25.93 million intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions;

$19.46 million business exit costs (1) ; and

; and $219.06 million initial provisions for credit losses associated with acquired PC Financial credit cards.

YTD 2025

$4.04 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;

$5.91 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization;

$7.01 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy;

$2.59 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;

$1.78 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and ACM and Concentra Bank acquisition and integration-related costs; and

$5.02 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.



(1) As part of its Challenger Bank strategy, EQB is actively optimizing its business mix, with a clear focus on disciplined capital allocation and prioritization of high-return growth opportunities. During Q3 2026, EQB exited a strategic investment that is no longer being pursued and during Q2 2026, EQB exited its Merchant Payments business. Both exits were not core to EQB's growth strategy and contributed minimally to earnings and return on equity.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results For the three months ended

For the nine months ended ($000s, except share and per share amounts) 31-Jul-26 30-Apr-26 31-Jul-25

31-Jul-26 31-Jul-25 Reported results











Net interest income (1) 319,174 260,732 258,483

843,346 807,265 Non-interest revenue (1) 72,159 41,632 47,646

157,145 137,449 Revenue 391,333 302,364 306,129

1,000,491 944,714 Non-interest expenses 256,279 182,858 170,954

597,500 491,399 Pre-provision pre-tax income (2) 135,054 119,506 135,175

402,991 453,315 Provision for credit loss 302,984 45,351 33,968

387,463 82,880 Income taxes (40,671) 22,839 27,843

11,940 99,069 Net income (127,259) 51,316 73,364

3,588 271,366 Net income attributable to common shareholders (127,580) 46,571 73,014

(1,793) 265,949 Adjustments











Net interest income – covered bond fair value adjustment - - 4,035

- 4,035 Non-interest revenue – strategic investment exit 1,709 - -

1,709 - Non-interest expenses – PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs (37,420) (13,839) -

(57,096) - Non-interest expenses – acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and impairments (21,995) (1,969) (1,969)

(25,933) (5,907) Non-interest expenses – business exit costs - (17,753) -

(17,753) - Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs - - (857)

- (7,009) Non-interest expenses – accelerated incentive expense - - (2,594)

- (2,594) Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs - - -

- (1,782) Provision for credit loss – acquired credit cards (219,061) - -

(219,061) - Provision for credit loss – equipment financing purchase facility - - -

- (5,018) Impact on net income before taxes from adjustments 280,185 33,561 9,455

321,552 26,345 Income taxes – tax impact on above adjustments (3) 71,639 6,568 2,561

80,310 7,014 Post-tax adjustments – net income 208,546 26,993 6,894

241,242 19,331 Adjustments attributed to minority interests (230) (228) (230)

(687) (750) Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders 208,316 26,765 6,664

240,555 18,581 Adjusted results (2)











Net interest income (1) 319,174 260,732 262,518

843,346 811,300 Non-interest revenue (1) 73,868 41,632 47,646

158,854 137,449 Revenue 393,042 302,364 310,164

1,002,200 948,749 Non-interest expenses 196,864 149,297 165,534

496,718 474,107 Pre-provision pre-tax income 196,178 153,067 144,630

505,482 474,642 Provision for credit loss 83,923 45,351 33,968

168,402 77,862 Income taxes 30,968 29,407 30,404

92,250 106,083 Net income 81,287 78,309 80,258

244,830 290,697 Net income attributable to common shareholders 80,736 73,336 79,678

238,762 284,530 Diluted earnings per share











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 37,996,057 36,055,643 38,519,991

37,184,721 38,654,423 Diluted (loss) earnings per share – reported (3.39) 1.29 1.90

(0.05) 6.88 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted (2) 2.12 2.03 2.07

6.42 7.36 Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact 5.51 0.74 0.17

6.47 0.48





















(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation. (2) These are non-GAAP measures or ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.. (3) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)

Effective Q3 2026, EQB began reporting Return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE), a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the return generated on tangible common equity. Management uses ROTCE, together with other financial measures, to assess how efficiently EQB generates earnings from the tangible capital available to support its business. Following the acquisition of PC Financial, which increased goodwill and intangible assets, ROTCE provides readers with a useful additional perspective on EQB's underlying profitability, capital efficiency and comparability.

The table below presents the computation of ROTCE and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



For the three months ended For the nine months ended ($000s, except percentage) 31-Jul-26 30-Apr-26 31-Jul-25 31-Jul-26 31-Jul-25 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders (127,580) 46,571 73,014 (1,793) 265,949 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (Post-tax and non-controlling interests) 3,428 1,258 1,256 5,943 3,708 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders excluding the post-tax and non-controlling interests impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets [A] (124,152) 47,829 74,270 4,150 269,657 After-tax impact of other adjusting items (Post non-controlling interests) 204,888 25,507 5,408 234,612 14,873 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders [B] 80,736 73,336 79,678 238,762 284,530 Average common shareholders' equity 3,123,129 2,936,317 3,128,320 2,997,083 3,068,010 Average goodwill (128,627) (92,545) (110,580) (106,978) (110,580) Average acquisition-related intangible assets (159,756) (53,297) (59,203) (96,668) (61,172) Net of average related deferred tax liabilities 41,923 12,804 14,251 24,645 14,734 Average tangible common equity [C] 2,876,669 2,803,279 2,972,788 2,818,082 2,910,992











ROTCE – reported [A]/[C] (17.1 %) 7.0 % 9.9 % 0.2 % 12.4 % ROTCE – adjusted [B]/[C] 11.1 % 10.7 % 10.6 % 11.3 % 13.1 %















Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

Adjusted efficiency ratio: derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure.

derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure. Adjusted return on equity (ROE): calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity outstanding during the period.

calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity outstanding during the period. Adjusted return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE): calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period.

calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period. Assets under administration (AUA): is the sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.

is the sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.

is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors. Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses. Return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE): calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as net income available to common shareholders, excluding the amortization and write-down of acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period.

calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as net income available to common shareholders, excluding the amortization and write-down of acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period. Tangible common equity: calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, net of deferred tax.

calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, net of deferred tax. Total loan assets: calculated on a gross basis (prior to Allowance for Credit Losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet.

SOURCE EQB Inc.