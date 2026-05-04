EQB to announce second quarter 2026 results and host earnings call

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) will report its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after market close on May 27, 2026, and will host an earnings conference call on May 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anilisa Sainani, Chief Financial Officer, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, Chief Risk Officer, will host the listen-only conference call and webcast.

The details of the call/webcast are as follows:

Date: May 28, 2026 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Via listen-only webcast with slides: https://app.webinar.net/vgybGZQzlom Via telephone with operator assistance:







416-945-7677 (Toronto area)

888-699-1199 (North America toll free) Please join 5 minutes prior to start time Via telephone without operator assistance: https://emportal.ink/4cBQfmb to register phone numbers up to 15 minutes prior to start time to receive an automatic call-back to the conference

Call archive

A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's investor relations website at eqb.investorroom.com/events#past.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $142 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2026). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 800,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list (2021 – 2025).

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Lemar Persaud

VP and Head of IR

[email protected]

Media contact:

Danielle Mason

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EQB Inc.