EQPT Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds EquipmentShare.com Inc. (EQPT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 21, 2026

Market Impact: EquipmentShare shares allegedly lost $8.44 per share from the IPO price after a research report challenged related-party transaction disclosures and claimed founder-affiliated entities received at least $77 million.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, including shares purchased pursuant or traceable to the January 2026 IPO. Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

EquipmentShare sold 30.5 million IPO shares at $24.50 per share and received approximately $706 million in net proceeds. EQPT later traded as low as $16.06, a decline of $8.44 per share, or more than 34.5%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Alleged Market Impact From the Related-Party Report

The securities action alleges that EquipmentShare investors were exposed to undisclosed related-party transaction risks involving the Company's OWN Program and T3 platform. The complaint contends that the market reaction began after Umibōzu Research published a report alleging that undisclosed transactions had netted founder-affiliated entities at least $77 million.

Two-Day Trading Reaction Cited in the Filing

On June 24, 2026, Umibōzu Research allegedly identified EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management as undisclosed entities tied to the related-party transaction claims.

identified EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management as undisclosed entities tied to the related-party transaction claims. EQPT fell $1.58 per share, or 6.62%, to close at $22.30 on June 24, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The next trading day, EQPT declined another $2.61 per share, or 11.7%, to close at $19.69.

The filing states that the stock later traded as low as $16.06 per share by the commencement of the action.

Plaintiffs contend the market reaction reflected the alleged correction of prior statements about related-party transaction reductions and disclosure adequacy.

Investor Loss and Repricing Allegations

The lawsuit maintains that EquipmentShare's IPO materials told investors that the Company expected to terminate or substantially reduce certain transactions with entities owned or controlled by co-founders. Plaintiffs assert that the alleged undisclosed transaction network and continued related-party involvement made those statements materially misleading.

When a stock drops sharply after allegations involving undisclosed related-party transactions, investors deserve a careful review of whether the market had been pricing shares on incomplete information. Here, the complaint ties the decline to specific allegations about the OWN Program, founder-affiliated entities, and the Company's IPO disclosures. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: What is the EQPT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. The complaint focuses on alleged undisclosed related-party transactions tied to the OWN Program and entities affiliated with the Company's founders.

Q: Who may be eligible in the EQPT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EQPT stock or securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, or acquired shares pursuant or traceable to the January 2026 IPO, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether shares are still held.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and asserts claims under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the EQPT lawsuit? A: The complaint names EquipmentShare.com Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives and directors alleged to have signed SEC filings or certified financial disclosures. The complaint also names underwriters of the Company's January 2026 IPO.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses and provide oversight of how the case proceeds.

Q: What documents do I need to provide my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and prices are generally useful for evaluating potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when the securities were purchased and whether losses were suffered. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com