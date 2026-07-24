EQPT INVESTOR ALERT: EquipmentShare.com, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the EquipmentShare.com Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT): (i) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with EquipmentShare.com's January 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (ii) securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until September 21, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the EquipmentShare.com class action lawsuit. Captioned Parra v. EquipmentShare.com, Inc.., No. 26-cv-06288 (S.D.N.Y.), the EquipmentShare.com class action lawsuit charges EquipmentShare.com and certain of EquipmentShare.com's top executives, directors, and underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the EquipmentShare.com class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-equipmentshare-com-inc-class-action-lawsuit-eqpt.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: EquipmentShare.com operates an integrated cloud-based platform ("T3") used for equipment rental and managing construction equipment. Equipment listed on the T3 platform is either owned by EquipmentShare.com or leased from third party participants under EquipmentShare.com's OWN program. The complaint alleges that in its January 2026 IPO, EquipmentShare.com sold 30.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $24.50 per share.

The EquipmentShare.com class action lawsuit alleges that in the IPO's offering documents and throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) EquipmentShare.com participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; and (ii) EquipmentShare.com had not terminated or substantially reduce a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders.

On June 24, 2026, before the market opened, Umibōzu Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "undisclosed related-party transactions . . . have netted" entities affiliated with EquipmentShare.com founders "at least $77 million, with the true figure potentially running substantially higher." The report allegedly states that EquipmentShare.com maintains a high-net-worth individuals and family-office channel "built around three undisclosed entities – EZ Equipment Zone ('EZ'), Bevel Financial ('Bevel'), and Armada Fleet Management ('Armada')." According to the complaint, the report further details how EquipmentShare.com uses its OWN program to funnel significant fees and other payments to these related parties, and explains that a "web of 130 Schlacks-affiliated entities" "have further enabled [this] rampant self dealing." The Umibōzu Research report allegedly concludes that "a key reason OWN exists is to enrich the Schlacks, with interviews and corporate filings indicating they own and manage Bevel and Armada." On this news, the price of EquipmentShare.com stock fell more than 6% on June 24, 2026, and nearly 12% on June 25, 2026, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired EquipmentShare.com Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO's offering documents and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the EquipmentShare.com class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the EquipmentShare.com investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the EquipmentShare.com shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the EquipmentShare.com class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP