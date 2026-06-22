EQS introduces Q by EQS to bring AI-native intelligence to enterprise compliance programs

Q by EQS embeds AI directly into compliance workflows, helping compliance teams move from information to action with human oversight and built-in auditability

MUNICH, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier AI models now achieve up to 87% accuracy on real-world compliance tasks, with the top four models scoring within a single percentage point of each other. As models perform nearly identically, what determines whether AI is useful for compliance is no longer which model is used, but the harness around it: expertise, workflows, and governance. These are among the findings of the EQS AI Benchmark Report Volume 2, the industry's first evaluation of AI performance on compliance work. Against this backdrop, EQS Group today introduces Q by EQS, making its compliance platform AI-first, with AI-native intelligence embedded directly into compliance workflows.

Q is an AI layer that operates directly inside EQS compliance solutions. It unifies existing and new AI capabilities across the platform into a single intelligence layer, operating directly inside the system of record with access to case data, disclosures, policy libraries, due diligence results, and workflow history. AI-powered capabilities including whistleblowing triage, case classification, and policy assistance are already available to customers today, with new capabilities launching next across the whistleblowing solution Integrity Line and the entire EQS Compliance Cockpit.

Later this year, Q will also gain agentic abilities: AI that can plan, reason, and execute multi-step tasks in the Compliance Cockpit, such as identifying involved parties in whistleblowing reports, investigation case context detection from similar past cases, disclosure risk scoring, and benchmarking, under human oversight, with built-in auditability, and inside the system of record.

Compliance work demands a different kind of AI

Compliance teams today are expected to manage higher report volumes, more complex third-party relationships, and increasing board level scrutiny, while also proving how decisions were made. In many organizations, the challenge is no longer a lack of information. It is knowing what action to take, how to prioritize, and how to document decisions in a way that can withstand scrutiny.

"Compliance leaders are under pressure to move faster, but speed cannot come at the expense of accountability," said Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group. "Our customers trust us with their most sensitive data, from whistleblower reports and investigation records to third-party risk assessments. Extending that trust to AI means building something that is truly compliance-ready."

"Building AI that works in compliance is not a model problem – it's a domain problem," said Moritz Homann, Head of AI at EQS. "Q is built the way our AI Benchmark Report showed compliance-ready AI needs to work. That includes human oversight at important decision points and full auditability. This is something no generic AI tool can replicate, and it is what our benchmark identified as the real differentiator."

AI capabilities available now, agentic layer launching later this year

AI-powered features are already available to EQS customers today. Q brings these together and expands them with deeper compliance intelligence across the Compliance Cockpit. The agentic layer, which will enable multi-step AI workflows across core compliance, is scheduled to launch later this year. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Q operates inside the governed EQS environment, so sensitive compliance data does not need to be moved into external tools. It draws on compliance-specific context and permission controls to support recommendations that users can review, validate, and document. Depending on the task and level of user control required, Q can surface intelligence directly in the interface, support users through a contextual copilot, or help analyze broader patterns across connected compliance workflows.

Initial use cases will include:

Linked involved parties: Identifying individuals that are involved in reports and automatically blocking access to the case if needed.

Identifying individuals that are involved in reports and automatically blocking access to the case if needed. Report triage: Classifying incoming reports, assessing case severity against consistent criteria

Classifying incoming reports, assessing case severity against consistent criteria Investigation support: Identifying related reports or patterns, summarizing evidence files, transcripts, and translations.

Identifying related reports or patterns, summarizing evidence files, transcripts, and translations. Disclosure risk scoring: Identifying risk and their severity, surfacing most critical organizational risks first – followed by suggested mitigating actions, helping compliance teams make faster and more consistent decisions.

Identifying risk and their severity, surfacing most critical organizational risks first – followed by suggested mitigating actions, helping compliance teams make faster and more consistent decisions. Data Intelligence: Data query and dashboard creation in natural language, benchmarking your program against anonymized EQS peer average (opt-in), combining compliance expertise, program data and best practices.

Human oversight and auditability remain central

Q by EQS follows a governance-first approach: recommendations, decisions, and actions remain transparent, configurable, and fully auditable. Q operates within existing EQS permission structures and audit controls, helping ensure that AI-supported work follows the same governance standards as human-led workflows. Q also supports transparency around model and data usage, feature-level configurability, explainability, and confidence indicators where applicable. Configurability extends across the full platform: Compliance teams can determine where Q assists, where it is restricted, and where it is disabled. Customer data is never used to train AI models operating in EQS products.

With Q, EQS defines a new category: compliance-ready AI, purpose-built for regulated environments, led by compliance practitioners, and evaluated against the tasks that matter. It will help compliance professionals run their programs at the speed of the business without compromising the rigor, judgment, and documentation that effective compliance requires.

Learn more about Q by EQS at: https://www.eqs.com/products/q-ai-compliance-software/

Press contact

Christina Jahn

Tel.: +49 89 444430133

E-Mail: [email protected]

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 14,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.

EQS Group's solutions are bundled in a cloud-based platform. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication.

EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide.

https://www.eqs.com/

SOURCE EQS Group GmbH