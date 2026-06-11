EQT agrees to sale of shares in Beijer Ref to Melker Schörling AB

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EQT

Jun 11, 2026, 03:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze TopCo S.à r.l, an affiliate of the EQT IX fund ("EQT") has signed an agreement to sell its entire holding of non-listed A-shares in Beijer Ref to Melker Schörling AB ("Melker Schörling") at an undisclosed premium. 

As part of the transaction, Peter Jessen Jürgensen, via Labotek International A/S and KLS Jessen AB, agrees to sell his entire holding of A-shares to EQT, in exchange for 4,146,592 B-shares from EQT. The A-shares received by EQT from Peter Jessen Jürgensen will, upon completion of that transfer, be included in EQT's sale of its entire holding of A-shares to Melker Schörling.

The closing of the transactions are subject to customary regulatory approvals. Following completion of the transactions, EQT will hold 30,742,835 B-shares in Beijer Ref.

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EQT Press Office, [email protected] 

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-agrees-to-sale-of-shares-in-beijer-ref-to-melker-schorling-ab,c4361597

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