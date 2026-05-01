Equifax Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 including participation in a Fireside Chat at 10:50 a.m., Eastern Time and the William Blair 2026 Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, including participation in a Fireside Chat at 9:40 a.m., Eastern Time.

The company invites investors to join a live webcast of these Fireside Chat events at: https://investor.equifax.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay of these Fireside Chats will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the virtual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and the J.P. Morgan All Stars Canada Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Molly Clegg for Equifax

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.