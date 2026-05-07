Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

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Equifax Inc.

May 07, 2026, 13:10 ET

ATLANTA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2026. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

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SOURCE Equifax Inc.

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