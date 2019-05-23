Equity Prime Mortgage Named One of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For"

"We are honored to recognize the efforts of this year's 'Best and Brightest' companies. These companies have created impressive organizational value and business results through their policies and best practices in human resource management. This award has become a designation sought after by hundreds of Metro Atlanta companies and is a powerful recruitment tool in the drive to attract and retain exceptional employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

According to EPM Director of HR Hilary Passo, the credit for the award is due to the amazing team members at EPM: "Thank you, NABR, for this incredible recognition. As a company, we strive to always look for creative solutions and new opportunities within our community. We reach this goal through continuous efforts to attract top talent, create a diverse workplace, challenge the status quo, and recognize the growth of the individual. This achievement would not be possible without the dedicated and hardworking employees here at Equity Prime. We are proud to be a part of the diverse and ever-evolving city of Atlanta."

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, Equity Prime Mortgage has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering".

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Equity Prime Mortgage provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, Equity Prime provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. For more information about Equity Prime visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

