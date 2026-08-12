Equity Trust Launches Crypto IRA Lineup with Automated and Self-Trading Investing Options

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company, a leading financial services company with over 50 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its Crypto IRA offering, giving retirement investors more ways to hold digital assets within a tax-advantaged account. The expanded lineup gives investors two dedicated ways to invest in cryptocurrency through an IRA, with $0 fees to open either account.

Equity Trust Company announced the expansion of its Crypto IRA offerings with the Automated Crypto IRA and the Equity Crypto IRA.

The Automated Crypto IRA is an AI-driven, algorithmic solution powered by award-winning Animus Technologies that Equity Trust IRA customers can access with just a $25,000 minimum investment, a fraction of the $250,000 minimum required of after-tax and institutional investors. Animus uses proprietary algorithms to continuously evaluate market conditions and automatically recommend and execute Bitcoin and Ethereum trades using predefined, rules-based investment models. According to Animus CEO, Maximilian Pace, "Our relationship with Equity Trust provides IRA investors access to automated, institutional-grade technology to maintain a disciplined crypto strategy inside their tax-advantaged account."

The Equity Crypto IRA is a self-traded account that gives hands-on investors the flexibility to buy, sell, and hold a broad range of cryptocurrencies. Investors who choose the self-traded Equity Crypto IRA place their trades through Equity Trust's proprietary Digital Trading Platform, an integrated experience within the myEQUITY online account management system that allows investors to buy, sell, and hold a broad range of cryptocurrencies within their IRA. Through the Digital Trading Platform, Equity Trust provides access to a range of eligible digital assets across multiple categories, including large-cap cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), AI & blockchain infrastructure, payments & digital commerce, and blockchain innovation to meet the broad portfolio needs of crypto investors.

Security is foundational to Equity Trust. That's why all digital assets are held using institutional-grade custody and cold wallet protection backed by specialty insurance coverage. This best-in-class approach delivers a secure, purpose-built solution that gives investors direct cryptocurrency ownership within a tax-advantaged IRA.

"As investors' interest in digital assets continues to evolve, they're looking for solutions that offer both innovation and confidence," said George Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Equity Trust Company. "Our goal is to give retirement investors greater choice in how they invest. Whether they want a fully self-traded experience with our Equity Crypto IRA or a more automated approach with our Automated Crypto IRA, our expanded offering meets investors where they are, backed by the security and custody solutions they expect from Equity Trust."

For decades, Equity Trust has helped retirement investors diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds by providing access to a broad range of alternative investments. Today, that same philosophy extends further with an expanded and enhanced cryptocurrency experience, giving eligible investors direct ownership of digital assets within their IRA through the Equity Crypto IRA and the Automated Crypto IRA — both supported by institutional-grade security.

To learn more about Equity Trust's Crypto IRA solutions, visit https://www.trustetc.com/crypto-ira/

About Equity Trust Company

With more than 50 years of experience, Equity Trust Company has helped retirement investors diversify beyond traditional investments through self-directed retirement accounts. Equity Trust provides custody and administration services for a broad range of alternative assets, including real estate, private equity, private lending, precious metals, digital assets, and more.

Equity Trust Company is a directed custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Any information communicated by Equity Trust is for educational purposes only, and should not be construed as tax, legal or investment advice. Whenever making an investment decision, please consult with your tax attorney or financial professional.

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SOURCE Equity Trust Company