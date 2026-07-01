ERAS DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Erasca, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Erasca's repeated preclinical comparisons to Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236 were allegedly improper and placed the company at risk of patent and trade secret violations, costing investors over $11 per share when the truth emerged.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Eras shares lost approximately 53.9% of their value, falling

21.49 to $9.90 after corrective disclosures revealed that the company's foundational preclinical data for its lead drug candidate allegedly rested on improper competitor comparisons. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

How Alleged Improper Benchmarking Shaped Erasca's Investment Thesis

The pan-RAS molecular glue market represents a high-stakes frontier in precision oncology, with RAS mutations driving nearly one-fourth of all solid tumors worldwide. Erasca built its entire ERAS-0015 value proposition around repeated, detailed preclinical comparisons to Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236, the leading compound in the class. The lawsuit contends these comparisons were improper and exposed Erasca to patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation claims that management never disclosed to investors.

Key Preclinical Comparison Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges Erasca publicly claimed ERAS-0015 demonstrated "8-21-fold higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A relative to RMC-6236" without disclosing the intellectual property risks of such head-to-head benchmarking

Erasca publicly claimed ERAS-0015 demonstrated "8-21-fold higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A relative to RMC-6236" without disclosing the intellectual property risks of such head-to-head benchmarking Erasca repeatedly touted "comparable antitumor activity at 1/10th of the dose" across multiple investor presentations, the lawsuit asserts, while these comparisons were based on limited cross-study analyses rather than direct clinical trials

The company raised approximately $258.8 million in a January 2026 stock offering while allegedly concealing that RevMed had grounds to challenge Erasca's comparative claims as "deceptive and untrue"

concealing that RevMed had grounds to challenge Erasca's comparative claims as "deceptive and untrue" Management allegedly described ERAS-0015's intellectual property as "strong with exclusivity expected through 2043 and no patentability roadblocks identified to date," while the drug candidate allegedly infringed U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225

described ERAS-0015's intellectual property as "strong with exclusivity expected through 2043 and no patentability roadblocks identified to date," while the drug candidate infringed U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225 Initial Phase 1 safety data allegedly omitted a patient death classified as a Grade 5 treatment-related adverse event

The Alleged $258.8 Million Offering Factor

The complaint further contends that Defendants were motivated to maintain Erasca's artificially inflated stock price to complete a common stock offering that closed on January 23, 2026, raising gross proceeds of approximately $258.8 million. The timing of this offering, coming just days after management repeated the disputed preclinical comparisons at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, strengthens the inference that Defendants knew the comparative claims were vulnerable to challenge, the lawsuit alleges.

"This case presents important questions about preclinical data disclosure obligations in the oncology sector. When a company builds its investment thesis on competitive comparisons, investors are entitled to know whether those comparisons carry material legal and scientific risks." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: What is the ERAS class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Shares fell approximately 53.9% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ERAS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ERAS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ERAS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 53.9%, a decline of $11.59 per share, after the company disclosed patent infringement allegations from Revolution Medicines, a patient death in Phase 1 trials, and that previous comparisons to market products were based on mere cross-study analyses. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do ERAS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP