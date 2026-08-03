ERAS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Erasca, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with SBS Law

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP ("SBS"), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Erasca, Inc. ("Erasca" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ERAS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ERAS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: January 14, 2025 to April 26, 2026

DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Erasca's Preclinical data on ERAS-0015 was built on an improper comparison to Revolution Medicines, Inc., which placed it at risk of violating patent protections. The Company lacked basis for its optimistic statements on ERAS-0015. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Erasca, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP