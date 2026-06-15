ERAS Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Erasca, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) ERAS-0015's preclinical data was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. ("RevMed") and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (2) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to ERAS-0015.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 27, 2026, at 8:31 a.m. EDT before the market opened, Erasca disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had received a letter from legal counsel for RevMed alleging that Erasca's ERAS- 0015 infringes a RevMed patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225) and is connected to alleged trade secret. misappropriation. RevMed also alleged that Erasca had "improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures" and demanded Erasca cease making "deceptive and untrue comparative statements comparing ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236." Erasca stated that it believes the assertions are without merit and intends to contest the allegations. On this news, the price of Erasca's common stock fell from $21.49 per share on April 24, 2026 to $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Erasca, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP